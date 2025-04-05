April has officially arrived; spring is in the air and Paramount+ is dropping some great movie gems this month that everyone can look forward to.
Looking for a drama that’s going to make you shed a few tears? How about a live-action animated flick with an NBA mega star? Or maybe a spooky scary movie that keeps you up at night? Paramount+ has got it all, from female-led flicks to one of Martin Scorsese’s best cinematic works.
While Paramount+ boasts a fresh slate with several new titles, TheWrap wanted to give our seven selections for films you’ve definitely got to add to your watchlist. Here are our picks for the best new movies on Paramount+ right now.
“Girl, Interrupted” (1999)
First on the list is James Mangold’s “Girl, Interrupted.” Based on the true events lived by the author Susanna Kaysen, the film is centered on a young woman’s experiences after she’s admitted into a mental institution for troubled young women. While there she must decide between the relationships she’s built in the psych ward or tough challenges that come with living in everyday society.
“Space Jam” (1996)
We had to throw a good family flick on the list that sportos will love as well. Before LeBron James transported to the world of Looney Tunes, Michael Jordan had to show up The Monstars in an ultimate basketball game in order to free Bugs Bunny and his friends from an eternal life of non-stop entertaining for an evil alien theme park owner.
“Gangs of New York” (2002)
In one of Martin Scorsese’s most popular films, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Amsterdam, an Irish immigrant whose father was slain by an anti-immigrant gangster named William Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis). After he’s released from prison he sets out to avenge his father’s death by infiltrating Bill the Butcher’s organization. The film, which takes place in 1860s New York, is loosely inspired by the events of the Five Points district.
“Harriet the Spy” (1996)
Another great watch for parents and the kiddos is “Harriet the Spy.” The family comedy follows a sixth-grader named Harriet who aside from being a student, lives her life as a spy, documenting the daily events the go on at her school and recording her innermost thoughts about her classmates — no matter how critical. But when the secrets inside her notebook are exposed, she must find a way to earn her respect back as well as her friends’ trust.
“The Caddy” (1953)
We’re taking it all the way back to the 1950s with our next title, “The Caddy.” The comedy classic stars Jerry Lewis, Dean Martin and Donna Reed. Lewis stars as a shy but skilled golfer named Harvery whose timidness prompts him to enlist his goofy friend Joe (Dean Martin) as his caddy for a golf tournament. But after a series of hilarious yet unfortunate events, Harvey begins to regret his decision. “The Caddy” is one of the many films Martin and Lewis made together during their careers.
“The Ring” (2002)
You have to have a good horror movie on the list that makes you keep the lights on at night, and that flick for us is “The Ring,” an American remake of the Japanese horror film “Ringu.” In Gore Verbinski’s chilling film, everyone’s heard of a videotape that, if watched, leads to a person’s death after just seven days. Newspaper reporter Rachel Keller too is skeptical but her interest rises after the deaths of four teenagers who all watched the tape. Succumbing to her own curiosity, Rachel watches the tape. Now, she just has seven days to solve evil tape’s mystery.
“Four Brothers” (2005)
John Singleton’s action-packed and heartwarming film “Four Brothers” tells the story of a group of adopted brothers who ban together after their mother is killed in. Their No. 1 suspect is neighborhood criminal Victor Sweet (Chiwetel Ejiofor). However, they’ll also have to evade the attention of the cops who are hot on their trail.