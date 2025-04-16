All the ‘Nepo Babies’ on ‘The Pitt’ and Their Famous Parents

The 32-year-old actress, who plays resident Mel King on the series, is the daughter of “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston and actress Robin Dearden, whose TV credits include appearances on “Murder, She Wrote,” and the soap opera “Generations.” She previously starred on Netflix’s “American Vandal,” MTV’s “Sweet/Vicious” and Apple’s “For All Mankind.”

Prior to her role as Dr. Cassie McKay on “The Pitt,” the 43-year-old was best known for playing Nica Pierce in the “Child’s Play” franchise, which features her father, Brad Dourif as the voice of killer doll Chucky. His many other credits include “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” and Doc Cochran on “Deadwood.” He appeared on “The Pitt” as Cassie’s father, who comes to the hospital to pick up his grandson. Fiona’s mother was the late psychic Joni Dourif, who died in 2015. The actress and producer also recurred on “The Blacklist,” “When We Rise” and “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.”

One of the standout stars of “The Pitt,” Briones plays ambitious fourth-year medical student Trinity Santos. Her father is Jon Jon Briones, who is primarily known for his work in musical theater, including “Miss Saigon,” “La Cage Aux Folles” and “Hadestown.” They co-starred on “Picard”: Isa played android Soji while Jon Jon played the Confederation Magistrate in the second season. Isa’s mother Megan and brother Teo are also musical theater actors.

Mackenzie Astin on “The Pitt,” Sean Astin & Mackenzie Astin in 1987n (CREDIT: HBO/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Astin

The 51-year-old actor appeared in the first season as Jereme, who, along with his sister, must decide whether to let their elderly father die a natural death or override his living will and put him on a ventilator.

He and his brother Sean Astin (aka, Samwise Gamgee in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and Mikey in “The Goonies”), are the sons of the late Oscar-winning “The Miracle Worker” actress Patty Duke and “The Addams Family” star John Astin. He made his acting debut at age 9 in the TV movie “Lois Gibbs and the Love Canal” and went on to appear on “The Facts of Life,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “Homeland.”

The first season of “The Pitt” is now streaming on Max. Season 2 is expected to debut in 2026.