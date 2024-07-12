“The Boys” star Jack Quaid isn’t shying away from his “nepo baby” label. In fact, he leans toward agreeing with it while acknowledging the privilege that comes with being the child of two very famous actors, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.

“I’m an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle,” Quaid said while appearing as a guest on “The Daily Beast’s” podcast “The Last Laugh. “I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it’s just not for a lot of actors. And I’ve just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door.”

He added that he feels that no matter what he accomplishes in his career, he will always be reminded of his star-studded family line.

“People are going to call attention to it,” Quaid said. “People have called me a nepo baby. I’m inclined to agree.”

There’s no denying that Quaid has carved out his own lane. In addition to co-leading “The Boys,” which Prime Video just picked up for a fifth season, he’s also appeared in “The Hunger Games,” “Plus One,” “Scream” and “Oppenheimer,” to name a few. While Quaid is content with the reality of his nepotism-status, his mother came to her son’s defense last year over ongoing Hollywood discussion of the nepo baby era.

“Jack is really talented. He’s more of a natural than I’ll ever be. That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege,” Ryan said in a December 2023 Glamour interview.

In response to his mother’s comments, Quaid said Ryan was just doing what any “loving mom” would do for their child. He also highlighted how “insanely hard” it is to bust down the doors of opportunity in the entertainment industry, but acknowledged that he’s had a much “easier time doing that than most.”

“Both things can be true,” Quaid said. “I think she’s just trying to say that, in her opinion, it undermines my talent … I don’t think it undermines my talent. I know that I work hard, and I know I’ve heard ‘no’ way more than I’ve heard ‘yes.’”

He continued: “So no, I don’t think she was trying to say that I’m not a privileged person … She knows. She must know. I think she was being a mom.”