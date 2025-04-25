11 TV Characters Who Came Back From the Dead, From Jon Snow to Buffy

Why did TV fans have such a hard time believing that some of their favorite characters were just killed off? Because so many TV shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Supernatural” and “The X-Files” have brought back supposedly dead characters so often that the word “dead” has kind of lost all meaning in genre TV.

As for “9-1-1,” which killed off beloved fire captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) last week, the series’ first responders were routinely saved from certain death over and over in the previous seven seasons, that it seemed like none of them could ever really die.

Whether the fans, or the plot, demanded it, here are 11 onscreen deaths that were reversed by magic, rewritten or simply retconned away. Naturally, beware, there are lots of spoilers below.

HBO

Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones”

Fans were beside themselves when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) died on “Game of Thrones.” After losing so many other main characters, it was too cruel to say goodbye to him as well. Fortunately, red priestess Melisandre (Carice van Houten), was able to restore him to the land of the living.

Sarah Michelle Gellar on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (CREDIT: UPN)

Buffy Summers on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

The teenage vampire slayer played by Sarah Michelle Gellar famously died twice, once after being killed by a vampire and then again when she sacrificed herself to save her little sister Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg). Her magically-inclined friend Willow (Alyson Hannigan) brought her back from the dead but forgot that meant that the newly reincarnated Buffy would have to claw her way out of her own grave.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on “Supernatural” (CREDIT: The CW)

Sam and Dean Winchester on “Supernatural”

We lost track of how many times Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) “died” on this show. Even being dragged to the Underworld by literal hellhounds could not keep Dean down. (And let’s not forget the time-loop episode “Mystery Spot,” where he died over and over until Sam could break the spell.) The Winchesters were always making deals with the devil to save a family member and it all got very messy. Fans were not happy when Dean was definitively killed off in the series finale, but at least he and Sam reunited in Heaven, as they deserved.

Ellen Pompeo in “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Meredith Grey on “Grey’s Anatomy”

Dying in Season 3 was just one of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo)’s many, many traumatic moments in this series: After drowning during a hectic ferry rescue, she was technically dead for nearly an hour but was ultimately brought back by future husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey).