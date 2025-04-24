‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 2 Cast Guide | Photos

“Vanderpump Villa” has officially opened its books, with Lisa Vanderpump is ready to kick off Season 2 of the reality series with some old and new faces.
In Season 2, Vanderpump took France by storm with her exclusive French estate, Château Rosabelle. But now, she’s settled in Italy with her new endeavor Castello Rosato — a 12th century castle sitting in Orvieto, Italy.
But just because there’s luxury doesn’t mean there’s no drama. Between returning fan favorites and spicy newcomers, there’s a lot for viewers to check into.
Here’s the full cast that’s entering the villa for Season 2. “Vanderpump Villa” premieres on Hulu Thursday, April 24.
Lisa Vanderpump
BusinesswomanRestauranteur Lisa Vanderpump returns to a new villa once again as the head honcho in charge.
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder, who was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after racist posts she made resurfaced back in 2020, has returned to reality TV after her eight-season run. She will be a VIP guest at the villa.
Anthony
Season 1 notable Anthony has returned to work his magic in the kitchen for Season 2. He is the villa’s executive chef.
Marciano
Server Marciano also makes a comeback for Season 2.
Hannah
Another “Vanderpump Villa” veteran is Hannah, who returns as a server.
Grace
Grace, who previously starred in the first season, will keep things tidy as the villa’s housekeeper.
Andre
Andre comes back to serve up more cocktails and tasty drinks as the bartender in Season 2.
Gabriella
Gabriella is also a veteran. She’ll continue on the events point person.
Tyler
Tyler is one of the workers at the villa. He joins as one of the activities staffers.
Ashley
Ashley joins Season 2 as one of the cooks working under Anthony.
Hagen
Hagen joins the villa as one of the housekeepers.
Lexee
Working alongside Andre as a bartender is newbie Lexee.
Dominic
Dominic is cookin’ it up alongside Anthony and Ashley as a cook at the villa.
Tyler
Yep, there are two Tylers, but this one is one of the servers at the villa.
Alyssa
Another member of the server staff is Alyssa, a newcomer this season.
Bridget
Bridget joins the party as second-command. She serves the villa as sous chef.
Aidan
New cast member, Aidan, works as a server at the villa.
Sianna
Helping out with the villa’s events is newcomer Sianna.
Siadi
Handling incoming guests is newbie Siadi, who works as a guest services staff member.
Sher
Another member of the serving team is Sher, who also joins the villa for the first time this season.
Sam
The last member of the bartending team is Sam. He completes the list of new cast mates for Season 2.