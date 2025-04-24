‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 2 Cast Guide | Photos

“Vanderpump Villa” has officially opened its books, with Lisa Vanderpump is ready to kick off Season 2 of the reality series with some old and new faces.

In Season 2, Vanderpump took France by storm with her exclusive French estate, Château Rosabelle. But now, she’s settled in Italy with her new endeavor Castello Rosato — a 12th century castle sitting in Orvieto, Italy.

But just because there’s luxury doesn’t mean there’s no drama. Between returning fan favorites and spicy newcomers, there’s a lot for viewers to check into.

Here’s the full cast that’s entering the villa for Season 2. “Vanderpump Villa” premieres on Hulu Thursday, April 24.

Lisa Vanderpump on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Lisa Vanderpump

BusinesswomanRestauranteur Lisa Vanderpump returns to a new villa once again as the head honcho in charge.

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder, who was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after racist posts she made resurfaced back in 2020, has returned to reality TV after her eight-season run. She will be a VIP guest at the villa.

Anthony on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Anthony

Season 1 notable Anthony has returned to work his magic in the kitchen for Season 2. He is the villa’s executive chef.

Marciano

Server Marciano also makes a comeback for Season 2.

Hannah on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Hannah

Another “Vanderpump Villa” veteran is Hannah, who returns as a server.

Grace on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Grace

Grace, who previously starred in the first season, will keep things tidy as the villa’s housekeeper.

Andre on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Andre

Andre comes back to serve up more cocktails and tasty drinks as the bartender in Season 2.

Gabriella on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Gabriella

Gabriella is also a veteran. She’ll continue on the events point person.

Tyler on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Tyler

Tyler is one of the workers at the villa. He joins as one of the activities staffers.

Ashley on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Ashley

Ashley joins Season 2 as one of the cooks working under Anthony.

Hagen on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Hagen

Hagen joins the villa as one of the housekeepers.

Lexee on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Lexee

Working alongside Andre as a bartender is newbie Lexee.

Dominic on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Dominic

Dominic is cookin’ it up alongside Anthony and Ashley as a cook at the villa.

Tyler Grawn of “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Instagram, Hulu/Disney)

Tyler

Yep, there are two Tylers, but this one is one of the servers at the villa.

Alyssa on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Alyssa

Another member of the server staff is Alyssa, a newcomer this season.

Bridget on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Bridget

Bridget joins the party as second-command. She serves the villa as sous chef.

Aidan from “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (/Instagram, Hulu/Disney)

Aidan

New cast member, Aidan, works as a server at the villa.

Sianna from “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Sianna

Helping out with the villa’s events is newcomer Sianna.

Siadi on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Siadi

Handling incoming guests is newbie Siadi, who works as a guest services staff member.

Sher from “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Sher

Another member of the serving team is Sher, who also joins the villa for the first time this season.

Sam on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney)

Sam

The last member of the bartending team is Sam. He completes the list of new cast mates for Season 2.