‘Battle Camp’ Season 1 Cast Guide: Who Are the Competitors? | Photos

Netflix has pulled together 18 of its biggest reality TV stars all for a chance to win a quarter of a million dollars.

That’s right, familiar faces from “Love Is Blind,” “Squid Game: The Challenge” and more will battle it out over the course of 10 episodes, all in an effort to win $250,000.

The series is hosted by Taylor Lewan, and it all kicks off on Wednesday. Check out the entire cast guide for “Battle Camp” Season 1.

Avori from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Avori

Previous shows: “The Mole” Season 1

Avori is leaning in on her confidence to take her through the games. As a professional gamer, she knows how to strategize against her opponents.

Bri from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Bri

Previous shows: “Too Hot to Handle” Season 6

While Bri is focused on winning the grand prize, she’s also keeping her heart open for any potential suitors. And she doesn’t mind using her assertiveness to keep everyone on their toes.

Chase from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Chase

Previous shows: “Too Hot to Handle” Season 2, “Pop the Balloon” Season 1 and “Perfect Match” Season 1

Chase is a former football player who now enters the ring as a boxer, which makes him athletically capable and disciplined for any matchup.

Gabi from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Gabi

Previous shows: “Cheer”

When it comes to having to compete, Gabi — a two-time World Cheerleading Champion — knows what it takes to take risks and show up and show out when called on.

Georgia “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Georgia

Previous shows: “Too Hot to Handle” Season 3 and “Perfect Match” Season 1

Georgia is stepping back from any challenge. She’s coming in fierce yet friendly with a good sense of humor that she hopes will outsmart and out-charm her competition.

Gio from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Gio

Previous shows: “Selling the O.C.”

Though he may be older than some of his competitors, he’s not letting that strip him of any confidence. With age comes wisdom, and he’s ready to let his experience in life lead him to the grand prize.

Irina from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Irina

Previous shows: “Love Is Blind” Season 4

Irina is stepping back out on faith and heading into “Battle Camp” with a positive attitude and high spirits. “I’m bringing a good attitude, snacks, and lots of effort to the game,” she told Netflix.

Kyle from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Kyle

Previous shows: “The Circle” Season 6

Kyle joins the competition with his head held high and with a mission to come out with the W. The professional basketball player plans to make sure his allies are protected, but when it comes to solidifying the win, he’ll always play defense.

Lexi from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Lexi

Previous shows: “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Season 1

Lexi’s got the brains and brawn and she’s not afraid to bully her way to the top if need be, especially if it gets her closer to the money. She won’t play nice in any challenge, and isn’t nervous about breaking rules either.

Lorenzo from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Lorenzo

Previous shows: “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1

Lorenzo is playing no games, at least, other than the ones he’ll have to beat in order to win the grand prize. Though he knows teaming up will benefit him in some ways, he’s making sure to put himself first every chance he gets.

Louis from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Louis

Previous shows: “Too Hot to Handle” Season 5 and Season 6

Louis plans to use his charm to excel in “Battle Camp,” but he also doesn’t mind causing chaos along the way.

Morgan from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Morgan

Previous shows: “Cheer”

There’s no telling who could come out as the victor, but Morgan is going to bulldoze her way to the finish line by any means necessary.

Nick from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Nick

Previous shows: “The Circle” Season 3 and “Perfect Match” Season 1

Nick has got all the brains in the world to help him calculate and strategize his win, and he’s leaning on his MIT education to push him through to the finish line.

Polly from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Polly

Previous shows: “Selling the O.C.”

Polly, a real estate agent, knows what it means to have to go head-to-head with some of the most elite competitors, but she also plans to maintain a positive attitude while fighting for the prize.

Quori-Tyler from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Quori-Tyler

Previous shows: “The Circle” Season 6

Quori-Tyler is all about centering herself and focus, and that’s how she plans to tackle the challenges presented to her during “Battle Camp.” But she also doesn’t mind giving her fellow competitors encouraging words along the way.

Shubham from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Shubham

Previous shows: “The Circle” Season 1 and Season 5

Shubham keeps his mindset and everything else around him in a positive state. With his problem-solving skills and his ability to remain optimistic, he feels he’s got all he needs to take home the grand prize.

Tony from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Tony

Previous shows: “The Mole” Season 2

For Tony, keeping a low profile will be one of the tactics he uses during “Battle Camp.” However, he does plan to use mind games to push his competition off their marks.

Trey from “Battle Camp” (Netflix)

Trey

Previous shows: “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1

Trey is friendly, confident and doesn’t want to bombard the competition with a boisterous attitude. Cool, calm and collected, Trey plans to befriend as many contenders as possible as he edges himself closer to the big win.