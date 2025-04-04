Netflix’s “Pulse” just landed on the streamer, and along with it comes a jammin’ soundtrack and official songs list.

With songs titled after characters and others that characterize the medical drama’s chaotic environment, the series’ official soundtrack has tunes everyone can enjoy, including an official episode songs with hits like Cardi B, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny’s “I Like It.”

Before you check out the list, here’s Netflix’s official description of the show, which focuses on the daily happenings at Miami’s Level 1 trauma center Maguire Medical Center and the lives of its staffers: “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

Episode 1:

“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

“Ticking Time Bomb” – Elohim

“Paradise Calling” (acoustic version) – Birdy

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

Episode 2:

“Hora Loca” – Rawayana & Monsieur Perine

“ENEN” – LuisOn

“Yeah!” – Gimme Kills

“Hello Love” – Benson Boone

“Reassure Me” – CHARLOTTE

Episode 3:

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Karol G

“Partycito” E38

“Take Me With You When You Go” – Parish Hall

“Unreturned” – Basciville

“Pretty Girls Walk” – Big Boss Vette

“Sienna” – The Marias

“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

Episode 4:

“Day Forgives” – Medium Build

“Angel” – Black Pumas

“Mistakes” – Gregory Alan Isakov

“Envergadura” – Pantera Blue

“Destino” – Generaciones

“I Surrender” – Welshy Arms

Episode 5:

“Trouble Never Looked So Good” – Katie Garfield

“La Diabla (Electro Remix) – Xavi

“Hablame de Miami” – Gente de Zona & Maffio

“Tomorrow” – Black Pumas

Episode 6:

“The Other Side” – Stephen Sanchez

“El Son De Baloy” – Afro-Cuban All Stars ft. Felix Baloy

“Kiss The Sky” – Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra ft. Nino Moschella

“Dancing in the Moonlight” – King Harvest

“People Get Ready” – The Chamber Brothers *subtitle/caption in English only*

“Danny’s Song” – Loggins and Messina

Episode 7:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“When Love Goes Dark” – Tommy Ashby

Episode 8:

“Hermosa” Buxxi

“He Knows” – Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X

“Nieve (Nick Leon Remix)” Feid

“Candy” – Cast Karaoke

“Some Dreams You Never Wake Up From” – Valerie Broussard

Episode 9:

“This Isn’t helping” – The National ft Phoebe Bridgers

“Autouneame” – Pantera Blue

“Syncing” – Miss Grit

“Dreams” – Welshy Arms

Episode 10

“Tutu (Remix)” – Camilo, Pedro Capo ft. Shakira

“By My Side” – The Paper Kites ft. Rosie Carney

“Tutu” – COMPOSED VERSION by Torin Borrowdale

“Despecha” – Rosalia

“Caramelo” – Cosmic Wacho

“Decent Driver” – M.I.L.K

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith (Original version) + “Stargazing” – Myles Smith (Moonlight version)

And here’s the entire score soundtrack, which was composed by Torrin Borrowdale, list below.

“Gator Bite”

“Dr. Tom Cole”

“Chaotic”

“Danny and Phillips”

“Glass Guy”

“Camila and Sophie”

“Vero”

“Sophie Jumps In”

“Hurricane Abby”

“Overcapacity”

“Trainwreck”

“Telling the Parents”

“Happy Dance”

“Miss Indiana’s Teen 2017

“Traumas”

“Angels of Mercy”

“Cole Flirting”

“I Love You Too”

“Cole’s Bmw”

“Ground Rules”

“The Retreat”

“Camila’s Earring”

“Officer Fuentes”

“I Pushed Her”

“Farewell”

“Pulse” is now streaming on Netflix.