Netflix’s new medical drama “Pulse” has officially landed on the streamer, and it boasts a vibrant cast that’s ready to clock in for their shifts.

“Pulse,” which was created Zoe Robyn with Carlton Cuse serving as co-showrunner, focuses on the daily happenings at Miami’s Level 1 trauma center Maguire Medical Center and the lives of its staffers.

Here’s Netflix’s official description of the series: “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

Here are all of the characters you need to know in “Pulse,” as well as the actors who play them.

Justina Machado as Dr. Natalie Cruz in “Pulse” (Netflix) Justina Machado as Dr. Natalie Cruz Justina Machado plays Dr. Natalie Cruz, chair of surgery and emergency medicine. She’s the one running the show at Maguire Medical Center and she’s a proud mother who’ll do everything to protect her daughter Vero (Sophia Torres). Machado previously starred in “All Together Now,” “One Day at a Time,” “Queen of the South” and more. Colin Woodell as Dr. Xander Phillips in “Pulse” (Netflix) Colin Woodell as Dr. Xander Phillips Colin Woodell plays Dr. Xander Phillips, the chief resident of emergecny medicine at Maguire Medical Center. He comes from a prestigious medical family and is a confident and respectful doctor who’s currently involved in workplace romance. Woodell previously starred in “The Flight Attendant,” “The Continental,” “The Originals” and the film “Unfriended: Dark Web.” Willa Fitzgerald as Dr. Danny Simms in “Pulse” (Netflix) Willa Fitzgerald as Dr. Danny Simms Willa Fitzgerald stars as Dr. Danny Simms, a third-year resident Maguire who is unexpectedly promoted to chief resident in the midst of her dwindling relationship. She’s great at her job and carries an empathetic heart, but sometimes can self-sabotaging. Fitzgerald can be seen in “Strange Darling,” “Reacher,” “Scream,” “Alarum” and more. Jessie T. Usher as Dr. Sam Elijah in “Pulse” (Netflix) Jessie T. Usher as Dr. Sam Elijah Jessie T. Usher plays third-year emergency medicine resident Dr. Sam Elijah. Though he’s cool, calm and collected, he also has a competitive nature that his colleagues will have to watch out for. Usher’s previous work includes “The Boys,” “Shaft,” “Smile,” “Almost Christmas” and more. Jessy Yates as Dr. Harper Simms in “Pulse” (Netflix) Jessy Yates as Dr. Harper Simms Jessy Yates comes in as Dr. Harper Simms, a second-year emergency medicine resident and also the younger sister of Danny. Yates can also be seen in “Skillsville,” “Me,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and more. Néstor Carbonell as Dr. Ruben Soriano in “Pulse” (Netflix) Néstor Carbonell as Dr. Ruben Soriano Néstor Carbonell stars Dr. Ruben Soriano, the senior surgeon at Maguire Medical Center. Ruben is a hard-working, compassionate and dedicated physician and he expects everyone around him to be as well. Carbonell also starred in “Bates Motel,” “Bandit,” “Shōgun,” “The Morning Show” and more. Jack Bannon as Dr. Tom Cole in “Pulse” (Netflix) Jack Bannon as Dr. Tom Cole Jack Bannon is “Dr. Tom Cole in “Pulse,” a second-year student who enjoys Maguire Medical Center for its prestigious trauma program and the glamorous lifestyle that comes with living in Miami. Bannon previously starred in “The Darkness,” “Endeavor,” “Pennyworth,” “Medici” and more. Chelsea Muirhead as Dr. Sophie Chan in “Pulse” (Netflix) Chelsea Muirhead as Dr. Sophie Chan Chelsea Muirhead plays Dr. Sophie Chan, an intern who’s set her sights on becoming an amazing surgeon. She finds comfort in her friendship with local medical student Camila Perez (Daniela Nieves). She last starred in “Warrior” and “Slo Pitch.” Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez in “Pulse” (Netflix) Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez Daniela Nieves stars as Camila Perez, a third-year medical student who works tirelessly while maintaining a positive and uplifting attitude. Nieves previously starred in “The Friendly,” “Sex Appeal,” “Snowfall,” “All Rise” and more. Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez in “Pulse” (Netflix) Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez Arturo Del Puerto stars as Luis Dominguez, an ER charge nurse who never loses his cool, even under extreme pressure. His charming personality makes him loved by all at Maguire Medical Center, but he’s not here for any of their drama. Dominguez previously starred in “Camping,” “The Happy Days,” “Killing It,” “Big Sky” and more. Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein in “Pulse” (Netflix) Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein Jessica Rothe is Cass Himmelstein in “Pulse,” a senior ER nurse. She works hard for the money she and the life she has, and doesn’t mind toying with her situationship with Tom. Rothe previously starred in “Happy Death” and its 2019 sequel. Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno in “Pulse” (Netflix) Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno Santiago Segura plays Gabriel Moreno. He’s an ER nurse who just wants to avoid the drama and do his job. Segura previously starred in “The Five Rules of Success,” “Scream,” “Betrayed” “47 Meters Down” and more. Ash Santos as Nia Washington in “Pulse” (Netflix) Ash Santos as Nia Washington Ash Santos plays Nia Washington. The EMT comes from a big family, and when it comes to her job of helping save lives, she doesn’t mind getting a little scrappy. She’s known for starring in Season 8 of “American Horror Story,” titled “Apocalypse.”

“Pulse” is now streaming on Netflix.