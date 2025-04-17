‘Ransom Canyon’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s New Western Series?

“Ransom Canyon” is now on Netflix, taking fans into the Lone Star state for a new adventure — and you’re going to recognize a lot of the characters on the journey.

Now streaming, the series takes place in a small Texas town called Ransom Canyon, and follows the residents of the town as they battle over the takeover by a massive company. Where some want to sell their ranches and cash in, others definitely do not.

All the while, romances flare, secrets are revealed and, yes, people die. Here’s who you need to know.

Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel)

Josh Duhamel in “Ransom Canyon.” (Netflix)

Staten Kirkland runs the Double K Ranch, and is decidedly against selling his land to the mega corporation looking to take over. He’s played by Josh Duhamel, who you’ll recognize from movies like the “Transformers” franchise, “When In Rome,” “Shotgun Wedding” and a whole lot more.

Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly)

Minka Kelly in “Ransom Canyon.” (Netflix)

Quinn has always loved Staten, but she buried her feelings when he started dating and eventually married her best friend. She’s also a business owner, operating the local dance hall. She’s played by “Friday Night Lights” alum Minka Kelly.

Cap (James Brolin)

James Brolin in “Ransom Canyon” (Netflix)

Cap is one of the legacy ranch owners in Ransom, and one of the only holdouts when it comes to selling his land to Austin Water and Power. He’s played by the legendary James Brolin, who you’ll of course recognize from films like “Traffic,” “Capricorn One” and many, many more.

Davis Collins (Eoin Macken)

Eoin Macken in “Ransom Canyon” (Netflix)

If there’s one man who’s more than happy to cash in on Ransom, it’s Davis Collins. He’s Staten’s brother-in-law, but their families have been feuding forever, and the two hate each other. He’s played by Irish — yes, his accent is very good — actor Eoin Macken, who starred in “La Brea,” “Merlin” and more.

Reid Collins (Andrew Liner)

Andrew Liner in “Ransom Canyon” (Netflix)

Reid is Davis’s son, and he’s picked up a lot of pretty terrible lessons from his parents. Still, he’s mostly a good guy. He’s played by Andrew Liner, who you might recognize from “Vampire Academy” or “Grown-ish.”

Ellie Estevez (Marianly Tejada)

Marianly Tejada in “Ransom Canyon” (Netflix)

Ellie runs the bar at Gracie’s, and is eventually promoted to partner, working alongside Quinn. She’s played by Marianly Tejada, who most recently starred in “One of Us is Lying” and in episodes of “The Purge” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

Yancy Grey (Jack Schumacher)

Jack Schumacher in “Ransom Canyon” (Netflix)

Yancy is the new cowboy in town, and definitely a man to be suspicious of — but no spoilers here. He’s played by Jack Schumacher, who you might recognize as Lt. Neil ‘Omaha’ Vikander in “Top Gun: Maverick.” He’s also appeared in episodes of “Chicago P.D.,” “Empire” and “S.W.A.T.”

Lauren Brigman (Lizzy Greene)

Lizzy Greene in “Ransom Canyon” (Netflix)

Lauren is the sheriff’s daughter, and the object of both Reid and Lucas’s affections. She’s played by Lizzy Greene, who you’ll most recently recognize from “A Million Little Things.” Though younger fans might remember her from Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn.”

Sheriff Brigman (Phillip Winchester)

Phillip Winchester in “Ransom Canyon” (Netflix)

Dan Brigman is the sheriff of Ransom, and leading the investigation into Randall’s death (though, pretty poorly at times). He’s played by Phillip Winchester, a veteran of “Strike Back,” “Chicago Justice” and “Law & Order: SVU,” among others.

Lucas Russell (Garrett Wareing)

Garrett Wareing in “Ransom Canyon” (Netflix)

Lucas is one of the teens in Ransom, and madly in love with Lauren. But he’s got his own family drama to deal with. He’s played by Garrett Wareing, who you’ll likely know from “Manifest” or “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”

“Ransom Canyon” is now streaming on Netflix.