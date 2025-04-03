Is Netflix’s Binge Model Losing Ground? Weekly Releases Once Again Top the Streaming Chart

In last week’s Samba TV Weekly Wrap streaming Top 10, we pointed to a “Big Three” that has dominated the streaming landscape across the late winter and early spring. The trio of “The White Lotus,” “1923,” and “Reacher” has occupied the Top 3 spots on the chart more often than not over the past month — this week, they did it again with “Reacher” reclaiming the No. 3 spot.

Each series lives on a different platform, and they vary in terms of tone and content. Yet they are united by one element — each of their respective platforms adds one new episode per week, as opposed to the binge model.