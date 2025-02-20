‘Tracker,’ ‘Elsbeth’ and 7 Other CBS Shows Score Renewals

CBS is dolling out season renewals. Nine of the broadcast network’s shows, including the Justin Hartley hit “Tracker” and the “Big Bang” spinoff “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” have been given additional season orders.

The full breakdown of CBS’ latest round of renewals includes a Season 3 for “Tracker,” Season 2 of “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” Season 2 of the latest “Hollywood Squares” revival, Season 3 of “Elsbeth,” Season 4 of “Fire Country,” Season 23 of “NCIS,” Season 3 of “NCIS: Sydney” and Season 2 of “NCIS: Origins.”

But the big winner of this round of renewals was “Ghosts.” The critically acclaimed comedy secured two more seasons, which will take the show through the 2026-2027 season. “Ghosts” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Previously, CBS announced series renewals for “Matlock,” “Sheriff Country,” “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and the original “FBI,” which was renewed through the 2026-2027 broadcast season. The fates of the other two shows in the “FBI” universe — “Most Wanted” and “International” — are still up in the air. CBS has also announced new shows “Boston Blue,” which will continue the “Blue Bloods” franchise, as well as the singing competition series from Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan, “The Road.”

“These returning shows represent a mix of longstanding hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

The network noted that renewal decisions about the rest of its slate will be announced at a later date. That’s good to know since the network currently has 11 shows whose futures are up in the air.

As previously mentioned, it’s unknown whether “FBI: Most Wanted” or “FBI: International” will return. The same is true of dramas “S.W.A.T.,” “The Equalizer” and “Watson.” Since the Sherlock Holmes-inspired show just premiered its second episode last Sunday, it’s still far too early to know what lies ahead for the Morris Chestnut-led medical mystery series. On the comedy front, “The Neighborhood” as well as Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.’s “Poppa’s House” are on the bubble. Finally, in the unscripted space, the fates of “The Real CSI: Miami,” “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” “The Summit” and “Raid the Cage” are unknown.

Out of the nine shows renewed this go round, “Tracker” has been the most-watched, hitting over 18 million multiplatform viewers, according to Nielsen live plus 35-day data. Its current season also saw a 4% increase in viewership year over year. It was followed by “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” which delivered 12.9 million multiplatform viewers, and “Elsbeth,” which averaged 11 million multiplatform viewers.