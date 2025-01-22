‘FBI’ Spinoff in the Works at CBS Focused on CIA

The new series unites a dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent in a New York City taskforce

Jeremy Sisto and John Boyd in the FBI Season 7 episode "Descent"
Jeremy Sisto and John Boyd in the FBI Season 7 episode "Descent" (CREDIT: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

“FBI” will merge paths with the CIA in a new spinoff series currently in development at CBS.

The new series, titled “FBI: CIA,” will air as a planted spinoff in an upcoming episode of “FBI,” paving the way for a potential series order, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. If greenlit, the series would air during the 2025-26 broadcast season.

The official logline is as follows: “A dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent are part of a new, clandestine taskforce charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City.”

Casting is currently underway for three series regular roles for “FBI: CIA,” though no casting has been made official just yet, according to the individual.

the-neighborhood-cbs
Read Next
'The Neighborhood' Spinoff Series Led by Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney in the Works at CBS

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and CBS Studios, with Dick Wolf serving as a writer and executive producer. David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman and David Chasteen also serve as writers and EPs for “FBI: CIA,” with Peter Jankowski also serving as an executive producer.

The network is also in the midst of developing a new spinoff for “The Neighborhood” centered on Marcel Spears’ Marty and Sheaun McKinney’s Malcolm, which would also be in consideration for the 2025-26 broadcast season, though it has not yet received an official greenlight. Like “FBI: CIA,” the new series will be a planted spinoff in “The Neighborhood’s” upcoming Season 7 finale. 

Meanwhile, the Kathy Bates-led “Matlock” has already been renewed for Season 2, but fellow new series “NCIS: Origins,” “Poppa’s House” and “Georgie & Mandy’s First Wedding” have yet to receive renewals. CBS is also gearing up to debut new series “Watson” starring Morris Chestnut.

fbi-cast-bennett-raglin-cbs
Read Next
'FBI' to Lose Major Character in Season 7

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments