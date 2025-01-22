‘FBI’ Spinoff in the Works at CBS Focused on CIA

“FBI” will merge paths with the CIA in a new spinoff series currently in development at CBS.

The new series, titled “FBI: CIA,” will air as a planted spinoff in an upcoming episode of “FBI,” paving the way for a potential series order, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. If greenlit, the series would air during the 2025-26 broadcast season.

The official logline is as follows: “A dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent are part of a new, clandestine taskforce charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City.”

Casting is currently underway for three series regular roles for “FBI: CIA,” though no casting has been made official just yet, according to the individual.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and CBS Studios, with Dick Wolf serving as a writer and executive producer. David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman and David Chasteen also serve as writers and EPs for “FBI: CIA,” with Peter Jankowski also serving as an executive producer.

The network is also in the midst of developing a new spinoff for “The Neighborhood” centered on Marcel Spears’ Marty and Sheaun McKinney’s Malcolm, which would also be in consideration for the 2025-26 broadcast season, though it has not yet received an official greenlight. Like “FBI: CIA,” the new series will be a planted spinoff in “The Neighborhood’s” upcoming Season 7 finale.

Meanwhile, the Kathy Bates-led “Matlock” has already been renewed for Season 2, but fellow new series “NCIS: Origins,” “Poppa’s House” and “Georgie & Mandy’s First Wedding” have yet to receive renewals. CBS is also gearing up to debut new series “Watson” starring Morris Chestnut.