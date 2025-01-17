‘The Neighborhood’ Spinoff Series Led by Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney in the Works at CBS

“The Neighborhood” is looking to expand its universe with a second potential spinoff series.

A spinoff series centered on Marcel Spears’ Marty and Sheaun McKinney’s Malcolm is in the works at CBS, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. The show is currently in development for consideration for the 2025-26 broadcast season, though it has not yet received an official greenlight.

The new series would be a planted spinoff in “The Neighborhood’s” upcoming Season 7 finale. The premise would follow Marty and Malcolm Butler as they embark on new adventures, finally leaving their parents’ nest to start the next chapters of their lives, finding themselves the newcomers in a neighborhood that’s both close by yet worlds apart: Venice Beach, per the official logline.

“The Neighborhood” star and EP Cedric the Entertainer is set to executive produce the spinoff series alongside Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Eric C. Rhone. CBS Studios is set to produce the multi-cam comedy series.

If greenlit, the new series would be the second spinoff series for “The Neighborhood,” after Paramount+ granted a series order to a spinoff series for “The Neighborhood” starring Tracy Morgan in May 2024.

That series, titled “Crutch,” will center on Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, known as “Crutch” to many, as the Harlem widower whose empty nest plans are put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home, per the official logline.

Cedric the Entertainer also serves as an executive producer for “Crutch” alongside Morgan, showrunner Owen Smith, Rhone, Kaplan and Trilling.

“The Neighborhood” debuted its seventh season in October 2024, and stars Cedric The Entertainer as the former friendliest guy in the Midwest as he experiences an extreme culture shock once he moved to Los Angeles. Flagship series “The Neighborhood” has yet to be renewed for the coming season.

Deadline first reported the news.