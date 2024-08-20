‘FBI’ to Lose Major Character in Season 7

Katherine Renee Kane’s Tiffany Wallace will appear in at least one episode before her exit

Andy Talen, Zeeko Zaki, Missy Peregrym, Katherine Renee Kane and John Boyd in "FBI." (Bennett Raglin/CBS)

“FBI” will say goodbye to a series regular in Season 7. Katherine Renee Kane is gearing up to exit the CBS crime procedural, with plans for her to appear in at least one episode before saying farewell.

Kane joined the show in Season 3 as a series regular following Ebonee Noel’s exit. The reason for her departure was not revealed.

The news comes after a hectic season for Tiffany, as she worked to avenge the death of her friend and colleague Trevor Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin) at the hands of Hakim Siran (Antwayn Hopper). The Season 6 finale followed as she took out the terrorist, and almost lost her job in the process.

Katherine Renee Kane and Missy Peregrym in the FBI Season 6 finale
“I think that people who work on the front line and those at war have more in common than we admit. But [Tiffany] experienced, in a way, some PTSD. And though she’s doing the work, just like in real life, it doesn’t resolve overnight,” Kane said after the Season 6 finale in May. “She’s absolutely heading in the right direction, I think it’s a journey that will take some time.”

Change is indeed afoot for “FBI” following its three-season renewal earlier this year. Rick Eid, who served as showrunner since the beginning, announced his exit after Season 6. “Death and Other Details” co-creator Mike Weiss was then tapped as the new showrunner for the CBS drama.

Deadline further reported that the show will welcome Lisette Olivera (“National Treasure: Edge of History”) as a series regular in Season 7, playing a Behavioral Analysis Unit agent named Syd.

“FBI” stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza, John Boyd and Kane. In addition to Eid and Dick Wolf, the series is executive produced by Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Joe Halpin, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television produce in association with CBS Studios.

Deadline first reported the news of Kane’s exit.

