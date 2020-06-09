Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Racist Posts Resurface

Newcomers Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens also cut from Bravo reality show

| June 9, 2020 @ 11:33 AM Last Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 11:57 AM

Getty

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after racists posts resurfaced of them reporting a black castmate to police for a crime she did not commit. Bravo — the network that airs the reality show — confirmed the news to TheWrap via a statement.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the statement read.

Schroeder and Doute are original cast members of the show, which chronicles the lives of former and current staffers at restaurants SUR, PUMP and TomTom. The restaurants are owned by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump.

Also Read: How 'Vanderpump Rules' Supported Trans Character Behind the Camera

During an Instagram Live chat last week, former castmember Faith Stowers revealed that Schroeder and Doute had reported her to police in 2018 after they read a Daily Mail article about a black woman wanted for theft. Stowers was not the woman pictured in the article, but Schroeder and Doute posted on social media implying she was.

Schroeder and Doute issued individual apologies for their actions over the weekend. Schroeder lost numerous endorsements because of the posts. And the Fuse Literary agency announced on Twitter that it had parted ways with Doute earlier in the week.

Boyens and Caprioni — who joined the cast in the just-aired Season 8 — have also been cut from the show for racist social media posts. Their posts surfaced before the season started, but they were kept on the cast.

It’s unclear of Boyens and Caprioni — who work at PUMP and SUR respectively– are still employed at Vanderpump’s restaurants.

TheWrap has reached out to Vanderpump for comment.

More to come…

Reid Nakamura and Margeaux Sippell contributed to this report 

'Real Housewives': These Originals Have Stuck Through the Drama Since Day One (Photos)

  • Teresa Giudice Kyle Richards Ramona Singer Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Kyle Richards Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Ramona Singer Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Teresa Giudice Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • LuAnn de Lesseps Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Nene Leakes Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Lisa Vanderpump Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Bethenny Frankel Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Vicki Gunvalson Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Camille Grammer Photo credit: Bravo
  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Adrienne Maloof Photo credit: Bravo
  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kim Richards Photo credit: Bravo
1 of 12

Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer have been with their respective franchises since the very beginning

Being a cast member on one of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchises means opening up your personal and professional life to the cameras -- not an easy task for a few months, much less year after year.

Out of over 100 housewives, less than a handful have appeared on their shows continuously since day one. Some wives voluntarily leave to pursue other opportunities or escape the cameras, while others are fired as storylines peter out or viewers' interest wanes.

Here are the "Real Housewives" stars that have been there since the very beginning of their franchises.

For this gallery, TheWrap looked at "Real Housewives" franchises that have been around for more than four seasons, so it excludes the Potomac, Dallas, Miami and D.C. casts.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE