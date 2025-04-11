‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ Cast and Character Guide

A neo-noir about a man who goes to extreme, risky lengths to maintain his rich, wealthy Upstate New York facade, “Your Friends and Neighbors” is a new, contemporary crime drama from Apple TV+. While it is prominently led by a well-known star, the series boasts an impressive ensemble of actors whom viewers will likely recognize from other, past shows and films.

Here is everything you need to know about the crime drama’s characters, as well as who play them and what you might have seen them in before.

Jon Hamm in “Your Friends & Neighbors.” (Apple TV+) Jon Hamm as Andrew Cooper Jon Hamm leads “Your Friends and Neighbors” as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who — after losing his job — starts robbing his affluent neighbors’ homes. A living TV icon, Hamm is best known for his seven-season turn as Don Draper in “Mad Men,” as well as his scene-stealing roles in “Landman,” “Fargo” Season 5 and “The Morning Show.” Amanda Peet in “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV+) Amanda Peet as Mel Cooper Amanda Peet stars in “Your Friends and Neighbors” as Mel Cooper, Coop’s ex-wife who is struggling with more anxiety and frustration than she lets on. TV viewers will likely best know Peet for her roles in “Togetherness,” “Brockmire,” “Fatal Attraction” and “Dirty John.” Isabel Gravitt in “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV+) Isabel Gravitt as Tori Cooper Isabel Gravitt portrays Tori Cooper, the teenage daughter of Hamm’s Coop and Peet’s Mel, in “Your Friends and Neighbors.” Gravitt previously played Ellie Brannock in Netflix’s “The Watcher.” Donovan Colan in “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV+) Donovan Colan as Hunter Cooper Donovan Colan plays Hunter, Mel and Coop’s son and Tori’s younger brother, in “Your Friends and Neighbors.” Prior to his role in the new Apple TV+ original, Colan played Devon Miller in 2023’s “Theater Camp” and Jake in 2022’s “Spirit Halloween.” Lena Hall in “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV+) Lena Hall as Ali Cooper Rounding out the Cooper family, Tony-winning Broadway veteran Lena Hall plays Ali Cooper, the sister of Hamm’s Coop. Hall’s past TV and film credits include TNT’s “Snowpiercer” and the 2017 musical drama “Becks.” Olivia Munn in “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV+) Olivia Munn as Sam Levitt Olivia Munn stars in “Your Friends and Neighbors” as Sam Levitt, another member of the drama’s central gated community who is in the midst of both a contentious divorce and a secret affair with Hamm’s Coop when the series begins. A former “Daily Show” correspondent and G4 host, Munn is best known for playing Sloan Sabbith in HBO’s “The Newsroom,” Gina in “Six” and Casey Brackett in 2018’s “The Predator.” Hoon Lee in “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV+) Hoon Lee as Barney Choi One of “Your Friends and Neighbors” creator Jonathan Tropper’s frequent collaborators, actor Hoon Lee stars in the series as Barney Choi, Coop’s accountant and another one of his wealthy neighbors. Like many of the show’s characters, Barney is dealing with more stress than he likes to let people think. Lee has previously played Job in Tropper’s “Banshee” and Wang Chao in “Warrior,” as well as Reggie Woo in Prime Video’s “Bosch.” Randy Danson in “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV+) Randy Danson as Lu Randy Danson has a supporting role in “Your Friends and Neighbors” as Lu, a pawn shop owner Hamm’s Coop turns to when he needs to sell off his neighbors’ stolen goods. Danson’s past screen credits include “The Last Temptation of Christ” and “Power.” Aimee Carrero in “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV+) Aimee Carrero as Elena Aimee Carrero stars in “Your Friends and Neighbors” as Elena, a housekeeper who has dreams of accumulating some wealth of her own. Carrero is best known for playing Danielle in Netflix’s “Maid,” Patti in Prime Video’s “The Consultant” and Felicity, the personal assistant of John Leguizamo’s out-of-his-depth movie star, in 2022’s “The Menu.” Mark Tallman in “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV+) Mark Tallman as Nick Brandes Mark Tallman plays Nick Brandes, the retired NBA champion whom Peet’s Mel left Hamm’s Coop to be with, in “Your Friends and Neighbors.” Tallman has previously had recurring roles as David Montgomery in “First Wives Club” and Aaron Payton in “State of Affairs.”

New episodes of “Your Friends and Neighbors” premiere Fridays on Apple TV+.