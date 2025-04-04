Olivia Munn blasted the high-profile, all-female group of women heading to space as part of Jeff Bezos’ latest Blue Origin rocket trip. The actress called the trip “gluttonous,” particularly considering “there are so many other things that are important in the world right now.”

“What are they doing? Why? I mean, like, I’m just saying this … I know this is probably not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are important in the world right now,” Munn said of the trip during a Thursday appearance on “Jenna & Friends.”

Boarding the flight to space are celebrities and public figures Katy Perry, Gayle King, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and journalist (and Bezos’ fiancée) Lauren Sánchez. Former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe will also be part of the mission.

“There’s one astronaut, but like, what are you guys going to do up in space? What are you doing up there?” Munn asked.

Jenna Bush Hager chimed in: “They’re going for 11 minutes. They’re going up, I think they’re going to float around a little and then come back.”

“So, you’re on like Magic Mountain? Like, you’re just going up?” Munn inquired.

“More appropriately, Space Mountain,” Bush Hager joked back.

Munn then questioned the amount of press surrounding the journey and emphasized the amount of money a space mission costs, particularly at a time when “there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.”

Bush Hager noted that the women in attendance will also be “in glam” with hair, makeup and more. “In fact, Katy said she’s ‘going to put the ass in astronaut.’”

For this publicity space trip to also come just weeks after astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned home after being stranded in speace for nearly nine months just further frustrated Munn.

“You know what I’m thinking about: the two astronauts who were stuck in space for a long time, and they’re back on Earth going, ‘You guys had an extra rocket? Like you could’ve just sent it up to get us?’ … What’s the point?” Munn said. “It is historic that you guys are going on a ride … I think it’s a bit gluttonous.”

She continued: “Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. I mean, what are they going to do up there that has made it better for us down here? I don’t know if all that rocket fuel is good … These are a lot of resources being spent.”

Munn then made a dark joke about how it would be “fun” if the group were to get stuck while on their trip and had to “MacGyver” the situation with the products they had on hand, eyelash glue and all.

“I’m not saying I hope they get stuck up there, but wouldn’t that be fun? Just for a little bit. Just for a little bit … They will be fine. First of all, they’re not going to get stuck. Second of all, they’re not really going up to space. They’re just above the Earth.”

The April 14 space expedition will feature Bezos’ ship called New Shepard. It marks the first all-female spaceflight crew since 1963, according to Blue Origin.