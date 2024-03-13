Olivia Munn has been battling breast cancer for the last year. The “Newsroom” and “X-Men” actress revealed the diagnosis and health struggle in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

In February 2023, Munn tested negative on a genetic test that checks for 90 different cancer genes, including the most well-known BCRA gene. But two months after a normal mammogram that winter, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“In the past 10 months, I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones then I ever could have imagined,” she wrote. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focused narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.”

Munn explained that she wanted to get through “the hardest parts” of the battle before going public with the diagnosis.

“I’ve tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park. I’ve kept the diagnosis and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private,” she continued. “I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing.”

Munn said she wouldn’t have discovered the cancer until her next mammogram a year later. But she credits her OBGYN, Dr. Thais Alibadi, with saving her life after calculating her breast cancer risk assessment score, which looks into factors like age, familial breast cancer history and the fact that she had her first child after the age of 30.

According to Alibadi, a score greater than 20% in individuals age 30 and above requires annual mammograms and breast MRIs.

“She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score, I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy,” Munn said. “The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

30 days later, Munn had a double masectomy.

“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in the hospital after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she continued. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any women who may have to face this one day.”

Munn thanked her boyfriend John Mulaney, with whom she shares a son named Malcolm; friends who have had or connected her to others with breast cancer; and the nurses, patient coordinators and staff at Cedars-Sinai hopsital in Los Angeles and Sain’t John’s hospital in Santa Monica, including surgical oncologist Dr. Armando Giuliano, reconstructive surgeon Dr. Jay Orringer, oncologist Dr. Monica Mita, and her “guardian angel” Dr. Alibadi.

“I hope by sharing this, it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey,” the caption read.