Michael Douglas is showing a new side to famed inventor Benjamin Franklin.

In the first trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series, “Franklin,” Douglas’ Franklin embarks on a secret mission in December 1776 to gain French allies in the fight for the American Revolution.

“The congress has sent me here as a representative of the United States to elicit France in our war against England,” Franklin said in the trailer. “America requires men, money and arms. Without your aid, the United States will end before it has begun.”

Also making the trip with Franklin is his grandson, Temple (Noah Jupe), who asks his grandfather how long the past must stay in France, to which Franklin responds, “until we win France to our side, or we are hanged.”

“Is there a third choice,” Temple asked earnestly in the trailer.

As Franklin attempts to seduce partnerships without any diplomatic training at age 70, he also picks up some spies and enemies along the way.

“France has nothing to gain joining with America,” one opposing Frenchman said. “The British will defeat you.”

“It may cost us, but it will cost you more,” Franklin said. “If the price is our lives, we’ll pay it.”

Based on Stacy Schiff’s book, ” “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” “Franklin” hails from ITV Studios America and Apple Studios.

In addition to Douglas and Jupe, “Franklin” rounds out its cast with Thibault de Montalembert (“Call My Agent!”) as Comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays (“Line of Duty”) as Edward Bancroft, Ludivine Sagnier (“Lupin”) as Madame Brillon, Eddie Marsan (“Ray Donovan”) as John Adams, Assaad Bouab (“Call My Agent!”) as Beaumarchais, Jeanne Balibar (“Irma Vep”) as Madame Helvetius and Theodore Pellerin (“There’s Someone Inside Your House”) as Marquis de Lafayette.

“Franklin” premieres its first three episodes on Friday, April 12 on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping Friday through May 17.