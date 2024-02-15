Sir Ridley Scott’s action epic feature “Napoleon” will become available to stream globally on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, March 1, Apple Original Films announced on Wednesday.

“Napoleon” drew somewhat strong critical praise upon debuting in theaters last year, in addition to receiving several major awards nominations.

The film is up for three Academy Awards – Best Visual Effects, Production Design, and Costume Design. It also scored four BAFTA nominations, including Outstanding British Film and nods for technical categories like costume, hair & makeup, and special effects.

“Napoleon” stars Phoenix in the title role as the legendary French emperor and military strategist, looking at his swift rise to power and volatile relationship with wife Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. It captures Napoleon’s relentless ambition and prowess as a groundbreaking war tactician during his famous battles.

The historical drama was directed and produced by Scott, who co-produced with Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam, and Phoenix. The screenplay comes from David Scarpa.

In her review of the film, TheWrap’s Thelma Adams wrote: “Let’s shift to what really interests Scott. War. The battles. He excels in his signature smoke-filled battlegrounds where men are men and horses are often shredded by cannonballs. This is where the heart of the adventure can be found, one battle following the next. (Cue the supertitles.) Kill. Victory. Napoleon looking intent over his massive troops, his face a neoclassical mask in that style of the painter David.”

The film marks another historical drama for Scott, who previously made other memorable period films like “Gladiator” and “Kingdom of Heaven.”

A director’s cut version of “Napoleon” that runs closer to four hours in length will be released at a later date on Apple TV+.