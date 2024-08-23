Jon Hamm Agrees With ‘Morning Show’ Co-Star Jennifer Aniston: Give Them a Rom-Com

Jon Hamm agrees that it’s time him and “The Morning Show” costar Jennifer Aniston made a romantic comedy together.

While speaking to IndieWire about his recent Emmy nominations for the Apple TV+ drama – where he played a conniving tech billionaire and Aniston’s love interest in Season 3 – and FX’s “Fargo,” Hamm was asked about the possibility of starring in a rom-com. Aniston had previously said she’d like the pair to be in one together.

“I have no idea what it would look like,” Hamm said. “I think it would just have to be funny and fun and it would let us do what we both do very well, which is be charming and funny and compelling. I certainly wouldn’t say no to that.”

Hamm attributed the current resurgence of the genre to Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, who starred together in 2023’s “Anyone but You.” He said the movie’s success proved the genre “could work again.”

“I mean, God bless Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney for proving that it can work again,” he said. “I’m glad to see that some of the [studios], streamers and alternate folks are taking swings at the romantic comedy genre again because I feel like it is something that was overlooked for some time.”

Both Hamm and Aniston have romantic comedy bonafides. Hamm appeared most-memorably as Kristen Wiig’s toxic situationship in “Bridesmaids,” but also has credits in “Friends With Kids.” He’s never had the leading man spot in a rom-com, however.

Aniston, meanwhile, is Hollywood royalty of the genre, having led hits like “The Good Girl,” “We’re the Millers,” “The Break-Up,” “Just Go With It” and “The Switch.”

Hopefully if given the chance, a rom-com starring the two would end better than the romance they shared in Season 3 of “The Morning Show.” But Hamm is currently in production on Season 4 of the series, so we will be seeing more of him and Aniston together one way or another.