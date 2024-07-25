Jennifer Aniston Slams JD Vance Over ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment and Anti-IVF Stance

In a rare move for the often private celebrity, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to criticize Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance for his stance on women who don’t have children.

Recently, a Fox News clip resurfaced of Vance claiming that America is being run by a bunch of “childless cat ladies” to the nation’s detriment. “We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they’ve made, and they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” the junior Ohio senator said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2021.

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States,” Aniston posted in a story on Instagram Wednesday. “All I can say is … Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too.”

Vance was part of a group of Senate Republicans who blocked protections for IVF treatments back in June. In the wake of the Supreme Count overturning Roe v. Wade two years ago, this block came about as reproductive rights have become a hot button political issue throughout the nation. Kamala Harris, who now stands as the likely Democratic pick for the 2024 election, even directly criticized Vance on his IVF stance shortly after Trump announced his VP pick.

“Understand, this is a fellow who — in the United States Senate — participated in blocking protections for IVF, this is an individual who has made every indication that he is for a national abortion ban,” Harris said during a campaign stop on July 17.

Aniston has been outspoken about her struggles with in vitro fertilization. In 2022, the A-lister opened up to Allure about her reproductive journey. The treatments ultimately didn’t take. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” Aniston said at the time.

Though she was unable to conceive, Aniston said that she has “zero regrets.” “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.