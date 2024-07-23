‘Morning Joe’ Torches JD Vance for Kamala Harris Attack: ‘First Instinct Is Just to Be Racist and Sexist’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” slammed JD Vance’s first solo campaign appearances as “racist and sexist” after Donald Trump’s handpicked running mate accused Vice President Kamala Harris of not sounding grateful enough for America.

“When I see her give a speech and she talks about the history of this country, not with appreciation but with condemnation,” the Ohio senator said during a rally this week. “But if you want to lead this country, you should feel grateful for it.”

“I don’t know Kamala,” Vance continued. “I served in the United States Marine Corps, and I built a business. What the hell have you done, other than collect a government check for the past 20 years?”

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski responded to the video with disgust.

“Um, prosecuted criminals, served as attorney general, served as a U.S. senator, served as vice president, I guess?” she quipped.

“Are you saying that she was prosecuting criminals while JD Vance was wearing his little tech vest, getting paid millions and millions of dollars by Peter Thiel, and saying, ‘I love San Francisco?’” co-host Joe Scarborough chimed in.

“Something like that,” Brzezinski agreed.

New York Times journalist and “Morning Joe” panelist Mara Gay added that the Republicans “first instinct is just to be racist and sexist. I guess that’s, like, a tick that they’ve developed at this point.”

“What they’re actually doing is they are motivating every Democratic voter, every fence sitter, every independent voter, and people who are just disgusted with racism and sexism and want a multi-racial democracy to continue to the polls,” Gay continued.

Gay added that calling for Harris to be more grateful for this country is a “dog whistle, calling her uppity,” and “every Black voter in America knows that.”

“This is really not helping his case, but I guess that’s just their go-to line. When all else fails, just try racism,” Gay said.