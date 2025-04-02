‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Review: Jon Hamm Leads Delightfully Watchable Apple TV+ Thriller Series

Apple TV+’s new series “Your Friends & Neighbors” is not only a dark comedy but also a cynical look at wealthy and aspiring one-percenters at mid-life. A strong cast of talented actors bring magic into the dynamic nine-episode drama, which has already received a Season 2 renewal.

A story involving rich, unaware people also has to have some humor and this one does. Creator and showrunner Jonathan Trooper and executive producer Jon Hamm focus on people’s need to acquire and hold onto so many prestige items. At one point, Hamm’s character exclaims, “When is it enough and really, what is the point of all this s—t?”

But back to the strong casting, although good in most of his roles, if there’s one type Hamm has nailed, it’s the uber successful businessman. He recently played a stressed oil mogul in “Landman” and before that, a Jeff Bezos/Elon Musk-ish billionaire in “The Morning Show” and don’t forget his breakthrough role as ad executive Don Draper in the drama series “Mad Men.”

Jon Hamm in “Your Friends & Neighbors.” (Apple TV+)

In “Your Friends & Neighbors,” the actor plays wealthy hedge fund manager Andrew “Coop” Cooper, whose luck runs out when he is fired shortly after going through a divorce. The divorce has left him cash-strapped and, because of a noncompete clause, he can’t work at another firm for two years. The timing couldn’t be worse, too. Coop’s got responsibilities: two homes (one a mansion, one a mini in the same neighborhood) to maintain, two children: private school, child support, his sweet-natured but mentally fragile sister Ali (Lena Hall) plus he’s still very bitter about what led to the divorce, and knows he was unjustly fired from his job but has no leverage to fight back. Fearing going broke, he begins to look around his environment and decides it might not be such a bad idea to relieve his neighbors of some of their loot and pricy baubles. However, even crime is committed with a little tongue in cheek class in this story. Look for mock commercial-like price breakdowns of watches, bracelets and Birkin bags.

Set in a fictional suburban New York town, all his friends in his upscale neighborhood are seemingly oblivious to the economic hardships of the real world as they meet for lunch, golf and talk endlessly about investments and how to make even more money. The men love to say they are looking for a little action on the side of their respective spouses, even if they are not. The women love to shop and host get-togethers. None of this seems cliche to Coop until he starts to feel like an outsider.

Amanda Peet has played a few wives in her time and is outstanding as Coop’s ex-wife Mel, who’s now dating one of his friends (Mark Tallman). Peet gives Mel a certain defiance, assuring herself of her decision to be with her new boyfriend but also anxiety-filled guilt that just maybe she moved on too soon. Mel’s also determined to be a good parent but is almost as confused and overwhelmed as Coop over their kids’ teenage lives.

Olivia Munn in “Your Friends & Neighbors.” (Apple TV+)

Meanwhile, Olivia Munn is spot on as the neglected, pretty trophy wife, Samantha “Sam” Levitt. As Samantha, Munn is secure about her status but slightly insecure about her desirability. She is also a devoted mom but as her marriage starts to crumble she is hoping to change that neglected part, if the now-eligible Coop is interested.

Rounding out the main cast is Tong Hoon Lee, (“Banshee” and most recently in Apple TV+’s “See,” also produced by Trooper) as Barney, Coop’s close friend and accountant and veteran actor Corbin Bernsen (as Jack Coop’s ex-boss and nemesis). Bernsen is no stranger to playing thorny roles, having starred for eight seasons on “LA Law” as sleazy lawyer Arnie Becker. Think of Bernsen’s character as Arnie, only older with more power and ruthlessness.

Still, the series is not without a few glitches. For example, how does Coop manage to get into houses without house or groundskeepers ever seeing him? It’s not until the fourth episode that the help is seen around and starts to play a pivotal role in the plot. If Mel’s new boyfriend is so rich, why isn’t he ever seen at his own swanky mansion?

But enough with the spoilers. “Your Friends & Neighbors” is a clever look at the “haves” of the world.

“Your Friends & Neighbors” premieres Friday, April 11, on Apple TV+.