The 10 Best Jack Black Movies

Jack Black is back on our screens with “A Minecraft Movie,” and once you finish the film, you might be feeling a desire for more of him.

Over the years, Black has cemented himself as a comedy legend, with musical chops to boot. But the man has been working in Hollywood for a few decades now, which means his catalogue runs pretty deep. So, if you need some help choosing, we’ve rounded up nine of his best films to guide you.

These are in no particular order, so love them as you see fit.

Paramount Pictures School of Rock (2001) There’s a reason that scenes from “School of Rock” have consistently gone viral on social media, as recently as last year. The film, directed by Richard Linklater and written by “The White Lotus” creator Mike White, is just a fun, musical balm for the soul, in which Jack Black plays a teacher (albeit, not really because it’s a con, but we forgive him) who recruits his students to become a band. Along the way, he instills them with confidence, supports their dreams, and of course, brings the laughs. “School of Rock” combines all of Black’s talents and remains one of the best in his catalogue.

Sony Pictures The Holiday (2006) Look, Jack Black deserved to lead more rom-coms. “Shallow Hal” may have aged poorly, but “The Holiday” decidedly has not, and his character Miles remains a gold standard for leading men. He’s handsome, devoted, funny, sweet and just an all-around winner.

Jack Black in “High Fidelity” (Touchstone Pictures) High Fidelity (2000) “High Fidelity” was Black’s breakout film, so it’s impossible to not include it on this list, even if it wasn’t technically “a Jack Black film” with him in the leading role. This is the film that helped him on the path to becoming a household name.

Kyle Gass and Jack Black in “Tenacious D.” (HBO) Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006) Tenacious D is a huge part of Jack Black’s career, so we definitely have to include the only film they made, “Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny,” even if it was a box office bomb. It’s wonderfully absurd, and a Jack Black movie you should probably watch at least once.

Jack Black in “Tropic Thunder” (Dreamworks) Tropic Thunder (2008) “Tropic Thunder” is a key film in Black’s catalogue, satirizing Hollywood pretty viciously and surrounding him with major talents including Ben Stiller, Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. An argument can definitely be made that it didn’t age well, but it was a major film for its time and Black is a hoot as a comedic, Eddie Murphy-type actor trying to go serious.

DreamWorks Animation Kung Fu Panda (2008) Jack Black has done plenty of voiceover work, but lending his pipes to Po in “Kung Fu Panda,” which became a hugely successful animated franchise, is definitely at the top of his animated films. There’s just something so lovable about the Panda, and the story is excellent too.

Sony Pictures Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle We’ve always known Jack Black was funny, but we didn’t know we needed him playing a teenage girl trapped in his body until “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” hit. And sure, his impression of Ser’Darius Blain in the second film is great, but it simply can’t top the first, in which he plays Bethany.

Jack Black in “Bob Roberts” (Paramount) Bob Roberts (1992) Jack Black’s part in “Bob Roberts” is actually fairly small, with him only popping up in a couple of scenes. But those scenes are pretty memorable, and crucial in the end to making the point the film is making. So yes, we’re counting it on this list.

“Peaches” Music Video The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) Technically Black is the villain in this movie, but he’s arguably the best Bowser we’re ever going to get, and his performance of “Peaches” will stand the test of time. It’s easily a standout in Jack Black’s voiceover work.