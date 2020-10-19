MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC?s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images
The New York Post reporter behind last week’s cover story on Hunter Biden wouldn’t put his name on the piece, according to a Sunday report in the New York Times. The report says the story was written primarily by Bruce Golding, who didn’t want his byline on the piece because of “credibility” concerns.
Not only that, according to the report, but one of the reporters whose name did appear on the story about the Democratic nominee’s son only learned she’d been credited after publication. The Post said the source material for the post had come from a laptop belonging to Biden that was left at a repair shop.
Last Wednesday, the Post shared a trove of emails it said belonged to Biden. Among them was a 2015 “message of appreciation” from Vadym Pozharskyi — an adviser to the board of Burisma, the energy company that paid Hunter Biden a reported $50,000 a month — thanking him for an introduction to then-VP Joe Biden.
The piece was controversial well before any revelations about its authorship came out: Twitter on Wednesday blocked users from sharing a Post report, which said Hunter Biden introduced his father to a “top executive” at a Ukrainian energy company, before pressuring Ukrainian lawmakers to fire a prosecutor looking into the company a year later. On Friday, Twitter changed its hacked materials policy, with CEO Jack Dorsey saying its prior standards, which led to the censorship of the story, were “wrong.”
According to the Times, however, Dorsey wasn’t the only person to take issue with the Post’s reporting methods when it came to the Biden piece. Post staffers, said the report, were worried their paper hadn’t done enough to verify the authenticity of the laptop and its contents. Some, the Times report said, worried about their sources and the timing of the story, which came just weeks from the election.
A representative for the Post did not immediately return a request for comment.
