New York Times reporter Donald McNeil Jr. is leaving the paper after he used the n-word during a trip with high school students in 2019, the Times’ executive editor Dean Baquet and managing editor Joseph Kahn said on Friday.

“We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent,” Baquet and Kahn wrote in a note to staff. “To those of you who have reached out to us with your honest and sometimes painful feelings about this incident, we thank you.”

More to come…