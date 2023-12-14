Obama-Produced Netflix Thriller Leads Streaming Top 10 | Charts

Weeks after the film hit select theaters, the streaming debut of the former President Barack Obama-produced thriller “Leave the World Behind” scored a killer opening weekend on Netflix. More than 2.6 million U.S. households viewed the apocalyptic film in its first three days, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Dec. 4 to Dec. 10. That was enough to catapult the film to the top of the streaming charts this week.

Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke, and produced by Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, the film had Black and Hispanic households over-indexing on viewership compared to the average household (at 8% and 6%, respectively).