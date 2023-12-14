Obama-Produced Netflix Thriller Leads Streaming Top 10 | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

“Leave the World Behind,” “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” and “Family Switch” sweep Top 3 spots for Netflix

"Leave the World Behind" on Netflix
"Leave the World Behind" (Netflix)

Weeks after the film hit select theaters, the streaming debut of the former President Barack Obama-produced thriller “Leave the World Behind” scored a killer opening weekend on Netflix. More than 2.6 million U.S. households viewed the apocalyptic film in its first three days, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Dec. 4 to Dec. 10. That was enough to catapult the film to the top of the streaming charts this week. 

Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke, and produced by Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, the film had Black and Hispanic households over-indexing on viewership compared to the average household (at 8% and 6%, respectively). 

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.