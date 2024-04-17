“Oldboy” director and cowriter Park Chan-wook is teaming up with Lionsgate Television to develop the first English-language series adaptation of the acclaimed film. The Korean filmmaker is attached to produce the series with his producing partner Syd Lim.

“Park is one of the most visionary storytellers of our generation, and we’re excited to partner with him in bringing his cinematic masterpiece to the television screen,” Lionsgate TV’s executive vice president and head of scripted development Scott Herbst said in a statement. “This series adaptation of ‘Oldboy’ will feature the raw emotional power, iconic fight scenes and visceral style that made the film a classic.”

“Lionsgate Television shares my creative vision for bringing ‘Oldboy’ into the world of television,” Park added. “I look forward to working with a studio whose brand stands for bold, original and risk-taking storytelling.”

“Oldboy” has earned numerous accolades, including becoming the first South Korean film to win the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2004. Last year, the film was re-released to celebrate its 20th anniversary, landing in the Top 10 at the domestic box office in its opening week.

Adapted from a Japanese manga of the same name, “Oldboy” follows a man who is released from prison after 15 years, only to find that he must find his captor in five days. The film is part of Park’s “Vengeance” trilogy, which also includes “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” and “Sympathy for Lady Vengeance.”

Park recently produced and directed the limited HBO series “The Sympathizer,” which just premiered and stars Robert Downey Jr. in multiple roles. Other credits include directing “The Handmaiden,” “Decision to Leave,” for which he won Best Director at Cannes, “Stoker” and “Thirst,” as well as producing both the film and television series “Snowpiercer.”

Executives Courtney Mock and Tara Joshi are overseeing the project for Lionsgate Television, and Bryan Weiser negotiated the deal. Park is represented by WME, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.