Here Are All the Songs in ‘Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour’

If you’re not able to make it to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ tour in person — or if you just want to relive the experience — Netflix has you covered with the launch of the “Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour” concert film.

Filmed in August 2024 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and directed by James Merryman (“Billie Eilish: Up Close”), the Guts concert movie gives fans an up-close view of the live performances, including 24 songs from Rodrigo’s “Guts” and “Sour” albums.

The setlist ranges from Rodrigo’s very first single, “Drivers License,” to more recent megahits “Vampire” and “Get Him Back!” Check out all the “Guts” movie songs in the full setlist below (and if you were thinking, “I hope she plays ‘Hot to Go,’” good news about that …).

“Bad Idea Right?”

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

“Vampire”

“Traitor”

“Drivers License”

“Teenage Dream”

“Pretty Isn’t Pretty”

“Love Is Embarrassing”

“Making the Bed”

“Logical”

“Enough for You”

“Lacy”

“So American”

“Jealousy, Jealousy”

“Hot to Go! (With Chappell Roan)”

“Happier”

“Favorite Crime”

“Deja Vu”

“The Grudge”

“Brutal”

“Obsessed”

“All-American Bitch”

“Good 4 U”

“Get Him Back!”

“Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour” is now streaming on Netflix.