Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ Concert Film Heads to Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest artist to follow a hit tour with a concert film. “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour” will stream exclusively on Netflix, bringing this year’s 95-date arena tour into the comfort of your living room. The special will start streaming on Oct. 29.

“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

The tour kicked off in February, and the concert film is the result of footage shot at the Intuit Dome shows in Los Angeles in August. The set list includes songs from her “GUTS” and “SOUR” albums, but those Intuit Dome shows also featured a special guest: after opening for Rodrigo earlier in the year, Chappell Roan made a surprise appearance and performed her smash hit “Hot to Go” with Rodrigo. Will that make the cut?

James Merryman directed the film, which was produced by Aleen Keshishian, Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, James Merryman and Zack Morgenroth. Executive producers are John Janick and Steve Berman and Sam Wrench serves as co-executive producer. “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour” is produced by BLINK, Inc. in association with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films.

Rodrigo follows in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who immortalized the “Eras Tour” into a concert film that played in theaters before streaming on Disney+. Beyonce, too, released her “Renaissance” concert film in theaters last year.

Sabrina Carpenter, you’re up.