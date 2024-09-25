Chappell Roan clarified, once again, that she will in fact be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. However, she also pointed out that she’s still unsatisfied with both Harris and Donald Trump as America’s only options.

“I’m voting for f—king Kamala,” Roan bluntly stated in a Wednesday morning TikTok video, adding that she feels there is a difference between endorsing a candidate and voting for them. “But I’m not settling for what has been offered, ’cause that’s questionable.”

“If someone is publicly endorsing a political figure that doesn’t even mean that they’re gonna f—ing vote for them, because as I said in my other video, actions speak louder than words,” Roan continued, referring to her previous TikTok video in which she stated that she wouldn’t publicly support Harris. “I’m not going to let this narrative like me playing both sides. No, no, no, this is not me playing both sides. This is me questioning both sides, because this is what we have in front of us.”

The “Hot to Go” singer’s remarks came after she received some criticism for first sharing in a Guardian interview that she won’t be endorsing Harris. She then took to TikTok on Tuesday to clarify that while she still doesn’t plan on endorsing Harris, she will indeed be voting for her. She posted the second TikTok video — captioned, “I’m done talking about it” — on Wednesday to clear any leftover confusion.

Im done talking about it

The singer-songwriter said she “woke up to people skewing” her statements “even more.” As such, she further explained that her decision to vote for Harris but not endorse her is rooted in her disliking both candidates for a variety of reasons.

“I don’t agree with a lot of what is going on with policies. Like, obviously, f—k the policies of the right. But also, f—k some of the policies on the left,” Roan said. “That’s why I can’t endorse. That’s why I can’t put my entire name and my entire project behind one, because there is no way I can stand behind some of the left’s completely transphobic and completely genocidal views. So yeah, there are huge problems on both. You know what is right and wrong, and so do I. F—k Trump for f–king real.”

She continued, “But f—k some of the s–t that has gone down in the Democratic Party that has failed people like me and you. And more so Palestine and more so every marginalized community in the world. So no, I’m not going to settle for the options that are front of me. And you’re not going to make me feel bad for that.”

As Roan closed out her latest video, she called on her followers to open their minds beyond what they are used to consuming in politics, adding that she’s not “playing both sides.”

“I’m critiquing both sides cause they’re both so f—ked up,” she concluded. “Voting is all we have right now in the system, and so I encourage it yet again: vote for who in your mind is the best option for what we have right now, because it’s all we can do. And I hope this makes it clear that no, I’m not picking the sides of what we have right now. Yes, one’s obviously better than the other. But Jesus f–king Christ, I hope you don’t settle for what we have and put your name behind someone that you don’t fully, fully trust because of their blatant actions.”