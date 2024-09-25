Chappell Roan Isn’t Endorsing Kamala Harris, but Clarifies ‘No, I’m Not Voting for Trump’ | Video

Chappell Roan is “not voting for Trump” in this year’s election, but the pop star’s also “sorry you fell for the clickbait” that implied she might, the 26-year-old “HOT TO GO!” singer said in a TikTok shared Tuesday. The singer had raised eyebrows when she noted that, unlike other music stars such as Taylor Swift, she would not be endorsing either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

“I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills, learn about what they’re voting for, learn about who they’re voting for and ask questions, and it’s being completely taken out of context,” Roan began her two-and-a-half minute long message. “Per usual, there is nuance to what I say in interviews, and I think it’s important that people use critical thinking.”

“I think it’s important for me to question authority, and question world leaders, and question myself, question my algorithm, question if what some person that tweeted about someone is even true,” Roan emphatically stated. “It’s important to question, because that’s how I think we move forward.”

This year’s election is Roan’s third she’s been eligible to vote in, she continued, and she wants “to be part of the generation that changes things for good because we need it.”

“If you come to my shows, if you read my full interviews, if you literally know anything about me and for what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service, this is not virtue signaling, and that my actions have always paved the way for my project and the people who really know me,” she continued. “Actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder than an endorsement.”

Roan then read her entire quote about the upcoming election from an interview published Friday with the Guardian, in which she told the outlet that she wasn’t planning to endorse Vice President Harris in this year’s election.

The singer then added, “So, hearing from my mouth, if you’re still wondering, no, I’m not voting for Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people. And I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in, and like, it’s always at the forefront of my project.”

She concluded her TikTok with a bit of a shot at her fans, or at least at her viewers, adding, “and I’m sorry that you fell for the clickbait.”

In her interview with the Guardian, Roan said, “I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

Roan also cited “trans rights” as the issue she most wanted to see changed in the United States. “They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period.”

The singer used her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in September to voice her support for the LGBTQ+ community. “I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop. To the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate,” Roan said.

“And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and fears,” she continued. “Thank you for listening. And for all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you. I understand you, because I’m one of you. And don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want to be, b–ch.”