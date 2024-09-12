Chappell Roan Duels Knights in Fiery ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ VMAs Performance

Chappell Roan took the stage at the 2024 VMAs for a fiery performance of “Good Luck, Babe!”

After much anticipation to see what the singer had in store, she stunned on the red carpet in a medieval-inspired look. Fire and an elaborate medieval castle took over the New York City stage as Chappell Roan appeared in a suit of armor ready to duel while performing her hit song, “Good Luck, Babe!”

Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Prior to the “Red Wine Supernova” singer taking the stage, she was introduced by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Sasha Colby, who threw back her iconic saying at Chappell Roan, introducing her as “Your favorite drag queen’s favorite artist.”

“Pop music is inclusive. No matter what you look like, who you love, it’s meant for everyone, and no one has revitalized that spirit more than this next artist” Sasha Colby said. “You have all watched her blow up — the Midwest princess is in the house. Your favorite drag queen’s favorite artist,” she continued. “Here is my daughter, Chappell Roan!”

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer first referenced the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner’s iconic saying during her Coachella performance in April, when she told crowds, “I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist; I’m your dream girl’s dream girl.” The singer was inspired by a Sasha Colby quote that reads, “I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.”

Chappell Roan is among the top three performers nominated for best new artist, alongside Tyla and Gracie Abrams. She’s also nominated for MTV Push Performance of the Year for her March 2024 performance of “Red Wine Supernova.”

The “Good Luck Babe” singer was also nominated for two social categories at the 2024 VMAs, including best trending video for “HOT TO GO!” and song of the summer for “Good Luck, Babe!” Song of the summer went to Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight” while best trending video went to host Megan Thee Stallion for “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba.