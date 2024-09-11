Here Are the 2024 MTV VMAs Winners: Full List

After scoring 10 nominations this year, Taylor Swift dominated the 2024 VMAs with seven awards, while rising pop queens Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan received nods of their own.

Swift took home solo awards for artist of the year and best pop, though collaboration with Post Malone” for Fortnight” received recognition for song of the summer, best collaboration, best editing, best direction and the coveted video of the year award. With her new wins, Swift’s moon man total went to 30, breaking Beyonce’s previous record for the most VMA awards won.

While song of the summer went to “Fortnight,” Carpenter’s “Espresso” won song of the year. After narrowing down the race for best new artist between Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Tyla, who won best Afrobeats for “Water,” the award was presented to Chappell Roan, who has previously took the stage to perform a fiery rendition of “Good Luck, Babe!”

Here’s the full list of winners:

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Best New Artist: Chappell Roan

Song of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Song of the Summer: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Collaboration: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Best Trending Video: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi”

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best Alternative: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Best Rock: Lenny Kravitz – “Human”

Best Afrobeats: Tyla – “Water”

Best Hip-Hop: Eminem – “Houdini”

Best R&B: SZA – “Snooze”

Best K-Pop: LISA – “Rockstar”

Best Latin: Anitta – “Mil Veces”

Video for Good: Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)”

Best Choreography: Dua Lipa – “Houdini”

Best Art Direction: Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”

Best Cinematography: Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Best Direction: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Editing: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Visual Effects: Eminem – “Houdini”

VMAS Most Iconic Performance: Katy Perry – “Roar”

Best Group: SEVENTEEN

Best Push Performance: Le Sserafim – “Easy”