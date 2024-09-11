MTV VMAs 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and More Stun in NYC | Photos

The MTV Video Music Awards returned to New York City after two years for the 2024 show. As the summer of pop girls comes to close, this year’s biggest stars are ready to make a splash on the VMAs red carpet.

The night has long been known for iconic fashion moments. From Lady Gaga’s 2010 meat dress to Lil Kim’s 1999 purple pasties, the VMAs carpet has created cultural moments for decades. First-time nominee Chappell Roan, known for her drag queen looks, is sure to stun on this year’s carpet ahead of her anticipated performance.

Taylor Swift leads in nominations for the second year in a row, this time with 10 total. The pop sensation is up against Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish for Video of the Year, as she aims to be the only artist to win three times back-to-back and five times overall for the night’s highest honor.

Megan Thee Stallion will host Wednesday night’s awards show. The rapper is also nominated for seven awards in total and will perform a number from her album “MEGAN.” Eminem will open the 2024 VMAs with the first TV performance from his 12th studio LP, “The Death of Slim Shady.” Other notable performers include Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes.

Katy Perry will be honored as this year’s Video Vanguard and will perform a career-spanning medley of her greatest hits. The pop star is set to release her seventh studio album “143” on Sept. 20.

See the best of the 2024 VMAs red carpet fashion below:

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Tyla attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Camila Cabello attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) Paris Hilton attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) Shawn Mendes attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Lil Nas X attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV) GloRilla attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) Thalía attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Huh Yun-jin, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Sakura Miyawaki and Hong Eun-chae of Le Sserafim attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV) Teddy Swims attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Halsey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Addison Rae attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Morphine Love Dion, Xunami Muse, Megami, Plane Jane, Dawn, Nymphia Wind and Mirrage attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV) Halle Bailey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Shaboozey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) Anitta attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Suki Waterhouse attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Doechii attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Quavo attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Nicole Polizzi attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Summer Walker arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) AS1ONE attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Coco Jones arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Fat Joe attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) Dom Fenison and Chanel West Coast attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic) Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) Karol G attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Muni Long attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Damiano David from Maneskin arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) Tyler Posey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) Chippy attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Lisa from BLACKPINK arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV) Mikey Angelo attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Kevan Kenney attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards