MTV VMAs 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and More Stun in NYC | Photos

The MTV Video Music Awards returned to New York City after two years for the 2024 show. As the summer of pop girls comes to close, this year’s biggest stars are ready to make a splash on the VMAs red carpet.
The night has long been known for iconic fashion moments. From Lady Gaga’s 2010 meat dress to Lil Kim’s 1999 purple pasties, the VMAs carpet has created cultural moments for decades. First-time nominee Chappell Roan, known for her drag queen looks, is sure to stun on this year’s carpet ahead of her anticipated performance.
Taylor Swift leads in nominations for the second year in a row, this time with 10 total. The pop sensation is up against Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish for Video of the Year, as she aims to be the only artist to win three times back-to-back and five times overall for the night’s highest honor.
Megan Thee Stallion will host Wednesday night’s awards show. The rapper is also nominated for seven awards in total and will perform a number from her album “MEGAN.” Eminem will open the 2024 VMAs with the first TV performance from his 12th studio LP, “The Death of Slim Shady.” Other notable performers include Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes.
Katy Perry will be honored as this year’s Video Vanguard and will perform a career-spanning medley of her greatest hits. The pop star is set to release her seventh studio album “143” on Sept. 20.
See the best of the 2024 VMAs red carpet fashion below:
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Camila Cabello attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Paris Hilton attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Shawn Mendes attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Lil Nas X attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
GloRilla attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Thalía attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Huh Yun-jin, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Sakura Miyawaki and Hong Eun-chae of Le Sserafim attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Teddy Swims attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Halsey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Addison Rae attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Morphine Love Dion, Xunami Muse, Megami, Plane Jane, Dawn, Nymphia Wind and Mirrage attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Halle Bailey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Shaboozey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Anitta attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Suki Waterhouse attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Doechii attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Quavo attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Nicole Polizzi attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Summer Walker arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards
AS1ONE attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Coco Jones arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards
Fat Joe attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Dom Fenison and Chanel West Coast attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Karol G attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Muni Long attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Damiano David from Maneskin arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards
Tyler Posey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Chippy attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Lisa from BLACKPINK arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards
Mikey Angelo attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Kevan Kenney attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Nessa attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
