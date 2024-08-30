Beyoncé, Chappell Roan and Tommy Richman Among Social Category Nominees at MTV VMAs

MTV announced four social categories and their nominees for its annual Video Music Awards today. The categories are “Song of Summer” presented by Hilton, “Best Group,” “VMAs Most Iconic Performance,” and “Best Trending Video.” All voting for the social categories will be hosted on MTV’s Instagram Story.
Voting will be conducted as follows:
Fans will first vote for “Best Trending Video” beginning Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. ET via MTV’s Instagram Story. Voting concludes on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. ET. Voting for “Best Group” will begin at the same time on Sept. 3 and end on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET. Voting for “Song of the Summer” will commence on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. and end on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., and voting for “VMAs Most Iconic Performance” begins at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 and closes on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.
Megan Thee Stallion will host the 2024 “VMAs,” airing Sep. 11 at 5 PM Pacific. Announced performers include Anitta (ft Fat Joe, DJ Khaled + Tiago PZK), Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, KAROL G, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, LL COOL J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendez.
The nominees are:
Best Trending Video:
- Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – “I LUV IT” – Geffen / Interscope Records
- Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!” – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
- Charli xcx – “Apple” – Atlantic Records
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions
- Tinashe – “Nasty” – Nice Life Recording Company
Best Group:
- *NSYNC – RCA Records
- Coldplay – Atlantic Records
- Imagine Dragons – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
- NCT Dream – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
- NewJeans – ADOR / Geffen Records
- SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
- Twenty One Pilots – Fueled By Ramen
Song of the Summer, Presented by Hilton:
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!” – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
- Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” – Wilburn Holding Co. / Boominati / Epic / Republic
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- SZA – “Saturn” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
- Tommy Richman – “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” – ISO Supremacy / PULSE Records / Concord
VMAS Most Iconic Performance:
- Beyoncé – “Love on Top”
- Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliot – “Like a Virgin” & “Hollywood”
- Eminem – “Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am”
- Katy Perry – “Roar”
- Lady Gaga – “Paparazzi”
- Madonna – “Like a Virgin”
- Taylor Swift – “You Belong With Me”
