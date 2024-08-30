Beyoncé, Chappell Roan and Tommy Richman Among Social Category Nominees at MTV VMAs

MTV announced four social categories and their nominees for its annual Video Music Awards today. The categories are “Song of Summer” presented by Hilton, “Best Group,” “VMAs Most Iconic Performance,” and “Best Trending Video.” All voting for the social categories will be hosted on MTV’s Instagram Story.

Voting will be conducted as follows:

Fans will first vote for “Best Trending Video” beginning Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. ET via MTV’s Instagram Story. Voting concludes on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. ET. Voting for “Best Group” will begin at the same time on Sept. 3 and end on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET. Voting for “Song of the Summer” will commence on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. and end on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., and voting for “VMAs Most Iconic Performance” begins at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 and closes on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

Megan Thee Stallion will host the 2024 “VMAs,” airing Sep. 11 at 5 PM Pacific. Announced performers include Anitta (ft Fat Joe, DJ Khaled + Tiago PZK), Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, KAROL G, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, LL COOL J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendez.

The nominees are:

Best Trending Video:

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – “I LUV IT” – Geffen / Interscope Records

Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!” – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Charli xcx – “Apple” – Atlantic Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions

Tinashe – “Nasty” – Nice Life Recording Company

Best Group:

*NSYNC – RCA Records

Coldplay – Atlantic Records

Imagine Dragons – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

NCT Dream – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

NewJeans – ADOR / Geffen Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots – Fueled By Ramen

Song of the Summer, Presented by Hilton:

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!” – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” – Wilburn Holding Co. / Boominati / Epic / Republic

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

SZA – “Saturn” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Tommy Richman – “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” – ISO Supremacy / PULSE Records / Concord

VMAS Most Iconic Performance: