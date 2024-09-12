7 Best Moments From the 2024 MTV VMAs

MTV celebrated 40 years of the VMA Awards Wednesday, creating its own iconic moments from the night.

Katy Perry was awarded the Video Vanguard award for her decades-long career as a creative musician and performed a 10-minute medley of her greatest hits. Rising star Chappell Roan won the fan-voted Best New Artist award, outvoting Gracie Abrams and Tyla. For a full list of the winners, read our list here.

Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey and Lenny Kravitz were among the night’s top entertainers. And host Megan Thee Stallion revealed that the broadcast had the biggest global reach in VMAs history.

Keep reading for the top seven moments from the 2024 VMAs:

Meg Goes Britney

Host Megan Thee Stallion paid tribute to an iconic VMAs moment by recreating Britney Spears’ 2001 “Slave For You” look — complete down to the yellow python. The “Hiss” rapper also wowed in her first look of the night: a team U.S.A. themed leotard paying tribute to the womens’ gymnastics team, including fellow Houston native Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, who presented an award alongside Flavor Flav.

Sabrina Recreates “Taste” Music Video — With an Alien

In a medley of “Please, Please, Please,” “Espresso” and some new hits off her “Short n’ Sweet” album, Sabrina Carpenter recreated her “Taste” music video, with a blue alien taking the place of Jenna Ortega. Like the music video, Carpenter performed “Taste” while the alien and a moon man entertained each other in the background, before Carpenter recreated kissed the alien herself.

Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Flavor Flav Rights an Olympic Wrong for Jordan Chiles

After the Olympic gymnast was stripped of her bronze medal in a technicality from the Paris 2024 Games, Flavor Flav, who served as a sponsor for U.S. Women’s water polo, presented Chiles with a custom medal. “I know they tried to take your medal away,” he said. “I got you something they can’t take away from you.” He also offered to give her the prize money that would come along with the medal.

Cyndi Lauper Invites the Crowd to Curse Along to “Please, Please, Please”

The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer, who won best female video at the first VMAs ever in 1984, introduced Carpenter ahead of her three-song medley. The Grammy Award winner praised the “Espresso” singer’s songwriting abilities and for topping the Billboard Charts. “Get ready to hear the entire place say motherf—r. Are we allowed?” the songwriter asked as she introduced the popstar’s performance.

Chappell Roan’s Fiery “Good Luck, Babe!”

The best new artist winner was introduced by Sasha Colby, who threw back her iconic saying as she called Chappell Roan “Your favorite drag queen’s favorite artist,” as well as her “daughter.” After stunning on the red carpet in a medieval-inspired look, Chappell Roan appeared in a suit of armor to perform “Good Luck, Babe!” against the background of dueling knights, fire and an elaborate castle.

Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes Debuts Unreleased Song

Shawn Mendes debuted new song “Nobody Knows” off of his unreleased self-titled album. The “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” singer accompanied himself on acoustic guitar, jamming along with his band. The full album “Shawn” will be available to listen to Oct. 18.

Katy Perry’s Walk Down Memory Lane

Katy Perry brought the VMAs audience to their feet as she performed a 10-minute medley of her greatest hits. The pop sensation hit the stage before accepting the 2024 VMAs Video Vanguard award from fiancé Orlando Bloom. The medley consisited of songs from across her career, from “I Kissed A Girl” to her latest single “Lifetimes.”

Bonus: Taylor Swift Thanks “Boyfriend Travis” Kelce in Acceptance Speech

As the pop sensation accepted the night’s highest honor, she thanked her boyfriend Travis Kelce, by name, for creating an uplifting envionment on the set of “Fortnight.” Swift won Video of the Year for her collaboration with Post Malone.