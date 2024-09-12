Chappell Roan VMAs Speech Shouting Out Midwest Queer Youth Is a ‘Crucial Moment’ in LGBTQ Representation, GLAAD Says

Chappell Roan’s VMAs acceptance speech for Best New Artist on Wednesday was a “crucial moment” in LGBTQ representation, GLAAD said in a statement Thursday — particularly in her dedication to “queer youth in the Midwest.”

And really, what else would we expected from the self-proclaimed “Midwest Princess”?

“Chappell Roan is one of today’s most talented and adored music stars and her dedication of her Best New Artist win at the MTV Video Music Awards to drag artists, queer and trans people, namely queer youth in the Midwest, is a crucial moment as it puts our community front and center on a global stage,” GLAAD VP of Communications and Talent Anthony Allen Ramos said.

“Roan’s words on the VMA stage have the potential to reach an audience who may be less familiar with the LGBTQ community. It’s truly inspiring to see that along her meteoric rise to stardom, Chappell Roan is proud to show her identity as a queer woman in music and is also deeply committed to uplifting voices from all parts of the LGBTQ community,” Ramos concluded.

The “Midwest Princess” laughed in disbelief as she made her way onstage to accept her award for Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, held in New York City. She fumbled with her diary and trophy while reading from her handwritten acceptance speech.

“I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop. To the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate,” she said. “And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and fears. Thank you for listening.”

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer than shouted out LGBTQ youth in Midwest whose world may feel smaller than the glitz and glam of the VMAs stage.

“And for all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you. I understand you, because I’m one of you. And don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want to be, bitch,” she said.

Watch the full speech below:

chappell roan reading the VMAs acceptance speech from her diary is the purest thing ever. like, she was just in bed, with a nightlight on, writing that speech in case she wins and everyone’s probably done that before. It’s so adorable, I love her pic.twitter.com/AKx3x6jeSA — ry ✶ (@starringnae) September 12, 2024

Roan took home the Moon Man trophy for the fan-voted category, winning over Benson Boone, Gracia Abrams, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Tyla. The pop star, known for her elaborate, drag-inspired looks, went with a medieval theme for the night, accepting her award in a chain link down.

Earlier in the night, Roan performed her chart-topping single “Good Luck, Babe!” full of fire and dueling knights. Fans online started to call the pop star Roan of Arc because of her visuals

In addition to Best New Artist, Roan’s song “Hot to Go” was nominated for Best Trending Video, “Good Luck, Babe!” was nominated for Song of the Summer and “Red Wine Supernova” was up for MTV Push Performance of the Year.