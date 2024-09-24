Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert Make Magic With Acoustic Chappell Roan Cover, Praise the Singer for Being ‘So Brave’ | Video

Miranda Lambert revealed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Tuesday that her latest musical obsession is a bit unexpected: 26-year-old pop princess from the Midwest, Chappell Roan.

“My brother and his husband were like, ‘You have to hear this,’ and they turned me onto her music, and I was obsessed,” Lambert told Kelly Clarkson, who was gushing alongside her. “And I didn’t get to meet her at the VMAs. I wanted to, but everything was chaotic. I just want to tell her, like, she’s so brave. And I love anything that’s authentic.”

Before breaking into an acoustic cover of Roan’s hit single, “Good Luck, Babe!”, Clarkson reflected that there’s a bit more in common with Roan and Lambert than meets the eye.

“Her voice is insane, like her range, how she goes from head voice to chest voice. And her lyrics are — lyrically I can see why you like her,” Clarkson said. “Y’all are very similar, how you write. It’s very storyteller, and it’s very funny.”

“I rewind and I have to re-listen, like, ‘Ooh, did she just say that?’ It’s so good,” Lambert agreed.

Watch the duo’s cover of “Good Luck, Babe!” — which features Clarkson belting the octave-jumping chorus over Lambert’s twangy harmonies — below:

Elsewhere in their interview, hosted on an outdoor stage in Manhattan, Lambert explained why she went back to her Texan roots to record her 10th studio album, “Postcards From Texas” — now on a new record label.

“I just felt like I wanted little pieces of every influence I’ve ever had and a lot of that is country for me, it’s what I live and breathe. So it was a really cool thing. It all felt natural. It was like, you know how your gut leads you to your next step and sometimes you don’t know why or how, but you get there and you go, ‘This feels right.’”

Watch Lambert and Clarkson’s cover in the video, above.