Chappell Roan Sets a ‘Superfan’ Boundary After ‘Too Many Nonconsensual’ Interactions Has Her Feeling ‘Unsafe’: ‘Women Don’t Owe You S—t’

Chappell Roan has laid down the law with her fans: respect her boundaries.

Since the “Good Luck, Babe!” artist as skyrocketed to new heights this summer, she has also been met with what she calls “nonconsensual physical and social interactions.” The rising pop star wrote in a seven-slide Instagram post Thursday that she will no longer accept “harrasment of any kind” just because of the career path she chose.

“It’s come to the point where I need to draw lines and set boundaries,” she wrote. “I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you shit.”

“I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I ever have in my life,” she added.

Earlier this week the “Midwest Princess” posted a two-part series of TikTok videos sharing similar sentiments Monday. She expressed her frustration with a precedent that has been set with “predator behavior (disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior)” in the past.” Roan argued that this creepy, invasive activity has been normalized, specifically for female celebrities.

“I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out–just because they’re expressing admiration,” she wrote in the Thursday post.

The “Pink Pony Club” singer compared the justification for incessant touching of female celebrities to the “idea” that if a woman wears a revealing outfit she is asking to “get harassed and catcalled.

“I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That doesn’t make it okay. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it, doesn’t mean I like it. I don’t want whatever the f— you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity,” Roan said in her Monday TikTok video.

The rising star has turned off the comments on both her Instagram post and TikTok videos, saying she is not looking for anyone’s response.

“This has nothing to do with the gratitude and love I feel for my community, for the people who respect my boundaries, and for the love I feel from every person who lifts me up,” she clarified in the post. “[U]nderstand this: I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have. What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed.”

The star has had a meteoric rise this summer. Her daytime crowds at festivals broke records (nearly 80,000 turned out for her set at Lollapalooza). Following her performance as Lady Liberty at Gov Ball in New York City, she broke down in front of fans at her show in Raleigh, North Carolina. She admitted that her “career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up.”

The head of the “Pink Pony Club” has been open about her mental health struggles in the past. Roan previously opened up about her journey with bipolar II disorder in a TikTok video in May 2023.

“I am scared and tired,” she wrote in her Thursday post. “If you see me as a bitch or ungrateful or my entire statement upsets you, baby that’s you… you gotta look inward and ask yourself ‘wait why am I so upset by this? Why is a girl expressing her fears and boundaries so infuriating?’ That is all. Thank you for reading <3”