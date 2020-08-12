‘One Of Us Is Lying’ YA Adaptation Ordered to Series at Peacock

Peacock has ordered the adaptation of YA novel “One of Us is Lying” to series.

The series is based on Karen M. MaManus’ novel of the same name. “One of Us is Lying” is the story of what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive.

The series had been in development first at E!, before moving over to Peacock last year. It has been ordered for eight episodes.

Also Read: Larry Wilmore Has Outtakes From the 'Diversity Day' Episode of 'The Office' and He's Already Said Too Much

Dario Madrona, who co-created the Spanish-language Netflix series “Elite,” will serve as showrunner. Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot, which was written by Erica Saleh. The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The cast for the series features Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod and Melissa Collazo.

“One of Us is Lying” was first published in 2017 and has spent 132 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and has been translated into more than 40 languages.