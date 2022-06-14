In the Season 2 trailer for “Only Murders in the Building,” which Hulu released Tuesday, the podcasting trio (played by stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short) who are all now persons of interest in the murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), find that a masked individual has been planting evidence in their apartments. And is he also following Mabel (Gomez)?

The plot thickens as they size up suspects, including Bunny’s imperious mother (Shirley MacLaine). “Do you think that woman stabbed someone eight times?” Mabel asks while they watch the 80-something character struggle to slice cheese, and Oliver (Short) replies, “We’ll put a pin in her for now.”

We also see a glimpse of last season’s villain Jan (Amy Ryan) in jail, as someone — we’re guessing her former lover Charles (Martin) — drops by for a visit. Podcast queen Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), also makes a brief appearance.

The new season, which also features Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne, returns on Tuesday, June 28 with two episodes. New episodes stream Tuesdays.

“Only Murders in the Building” is from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.