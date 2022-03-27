So we didn’t get “Only Murders in the Building” stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez to emcee the Academy Awards this year.

Consider it a consolation, then, that Oscar co-host Amy Schumer will be dropping by the Arconia for the second season of the hit Hulu series.

As seen in the first “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 trailer Hulu dropped Sunday right before the Oscars, Schumer guests stars as herself this season. We also get a glimpse in the clip of Cara Delevingne. The “Carnival Row” actress plays Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the new investigation.

“New York City, who doesn’t want to become the talk of the town here?” Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) asks in the trailer. The trouble is, the amateur sleuths are now notorious for all the wrong reasons, since Mabel (Gomez) was caught caught red-handed with the body of Arconia Board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) in the Season 1 finale. Now they’ve got to solve Bunny’s murder and clear their names, and, perhaps even more disturbing, cope with being the subject of hotshot Cinda Canning (Tina Fey)’s latest podcast.

But they remain undaunted, as Mabel tells their listeners, “We will not be going quietly.”

Short (who plays washed-up Broadway producer Oliver Putnam), revealed in January that he had already filmed scenes with Schumer and Shirley MacLaine.

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 premieres June 28 on Hulu.

“Only Murders in the Building” is from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.