‘Only Murders in the Building’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date (Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” is coming back for a second season — and it’ll be sooner than you think.

On Friday, courtesy of a video, stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short revealed Season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 28 on Hulu.

Here’s the Season 2 logline: Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Martin created the show with John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). They also serve as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Watch the announcement video above.