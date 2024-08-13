‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Trailer Previews Stars Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach … Gali-fragilistic? | Video

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 dropped a trailer Tuesday, teasing how Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) come to terms with who’s playing them in the Hollywood adaptation of their podcast story. Everyone would be happy, if only Oliver knew who Zach Galifianakis is.

Eugene Levy is cast as Charles and Eva Longoria is cast as Mabel in the show-within-a-show, to both the respective subjects’ delight. Oliver, meanwhile, has no clue who Galifianakis is and, as shown in the trailer, mistakes him as “the little boy from ‘Home Alone’” and calls him “Zach Gali-fragililistic.”

Watch the trailer below:

The trailer also previewed more of Meryl Streep as Oliver’s love interest Loretta and Molly Shannon as a Hollywood executive.

Hilarity, of course, ensues when the actors spend time with their podcasting counterparts as a character study. Levy plays the concertina accordion for Charles, Longoria objects to playing a character named “Mabel” and Oliver and Zach seem to bond on a nonverbal level.

When they learn there’s been another murder, Longoria reacts with a big “Yay!” — because what’s a murder series without a new murder each season?

The victim this time is Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), and both the podcasters and the Hollywood stars are on the case. Season 4 premieres Aug. 27.

Additional stars for the upcoming season include Michael Cyril Creighton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Richard Kind.

Not all the big stars were featured in the trailer: Season 4 also features Melissa McCarthy in an undisclosed role and Kumail Nanjiani in “a recurring role integral to the twists and turns of this season’s investigation.”

Season 3 of the series was just nominated for a record 21 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The nods makes Gomez the most-nominated Latina producer in the category’s history. She is also only the fourth Latina woman to be nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Season 4 of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres Aug. 27 on Hulu.

