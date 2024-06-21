Eva Longoria Previews ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4: ‘This Was No Guest Star Role’

“I kept telling people it’s the best role I’ve ever played,” the “Land of Women” star tells TheWrap of playing herself on the Hulu comedy series

eva-longoria-only-murders-in-the-building-getty-hulu
Eva Longoria, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short (Credit: Getty Images/Hulu)

Eva Longoria can’t wait for audiences to see her arc on “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4.

The “Desperate Housewives” star was tapped as one of many Hollywood power players to join the Hulu comedy series for the new episodes coming in August. Her role came with added pressure however, as Hulu revealed she’ll not only be playing a fictionalized version of herself but also a version of Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora in a film adaptation of the show’s infamous podcast. Eugene Levy takes on the role of Steve Martin’s Charles, while Zach Galifianakis plays Martin Short’s Oliver in the movie within the show.

“This was no guest star role. Zach Galafianakis, Eugene Levy and myself were exhausted by the end of this,” Longoria told TheWrap with a laugh while promoting her new Apple TV+ series “Land of Women. “We did the whole season.”

As previously announced, “Only Murders” will go bicoastal for its fourth season as the show filmed in both Los Angeles and its New York City home base as the core trio ventured to L.A. to solve the murder of Charles’ “Brazzos” stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). The streamer revealed further plot details Friday, unveiling that the season will see big Hollywood A-listers joining the fun as a Hollywood studio develops a movie about the podcast.

“I play a heightened version of Eva Longoria … and before it was announced I kept telling people, ‘It’s the best role I’ve ever played,’” Longoria said in jest. “I had such a blast because not only was I with Steve Martin and Marty Short, those comedy geniuses. But Zach, Eugene and myself were our own trio this season. We’re always together.”

“There’s a scene where we’re all together and it’s Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene, Zach, Steve Martin, Selena, Marty and I was just like, what is my life?” She added. “It’s such a fun and creative environment [on set] … Showrunners, writers and directors [saying] like, ‘More, bigger, go improv!’ … That was really refreshing.”

The season also enlisted Molly Shannon, playing a high-powered L.A. businesswoman drawn into the investigation in New York, and Kumail Nanjiani, who will play “a recurring role integral to the twists and turns of this season’s investigation,” according to an individual close to the production.

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 premieres Aug. 27 with new episodes released weekly on Hulu.

