Hulu’s favorite true crime podcasting trio is seeing double in a new behind-the scenes image for “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4.

The new installment will follow Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) as they leave the Arconia and head to Los Angeles to solve the murder of Charles’ “Brazzos” stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

The streamer revealed on Friday that guest stars Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria will play themselves in the roles of Charles, Oliver and Mabel, respectively, in a Hollywood studio’s film about the Only Murders podcast.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – “First Look” (Disney/Patrick Harbron) EVA LONGORIA, SELENA GOMEZ, EUGENE LEVY, STEVE MARTIN, MARTIN SHORT, ZACH GALIFIANAKIS

The latest behind the scenes look comes after the show shared a picture on Instagram of Martin and Short in motion-capture suits and Gomez in a glittery dress with the caption: “I’m not even gonna ask…”

In addition to Levy, Longoria and Galifianakis, Season 4’s star-studded line-up of guest stars includes Melissa McCarthy in an undisclosed role, Molly Shannon as a high-powered L.A. businesswoman drawn into the investigation in New York and Kumail Nanjiani, who will play “a recurring role integral to the twists and turns of this season’s investigation,” according to an individual close to the production.

Meryl Streep will also return as Oliver’s love interest Loretta. Additional stars for the upcoming season include Michael Cyril Creighton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind and more.

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 premieres Aug. 27 with new episodes released weekly on Hulu.