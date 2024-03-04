‘Only Murders in the Building’ Adds Kumail Nanjiani to Season 4

Kumail Nanjiani has boarded “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4.

The actor will play a recurring role integral to the twists and turns of this season’s investigation, according to an individual close to production.

Nanjiani joins the ever-expanding cast of newcomers for Season 4, so far including Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy.

Shannon will play a high powered Los Angeles businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York. Nanjiani, Longoria and Levy’s roles remain under wraps. Additionally, Meryl Streep will return to Season 4 reprising the role of Loretta Durkin, which she entered in Season 3.

The fourth installment of the Hulu comedy series will likely venture to Los Angeles from its rooted setting at the exclusive Arconia apartment building in New York City.

Foundational trio Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) will also return for the next case, which will revolve around the mysterious death of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Savage’s stunt double from his career-making show “Brazzos.”

“It ticked a lot of boxes for me as far as doing something new that we hadn’t done before,” executive producer John Hoffman told TheWrap in a post-mortem interview about Pataki’s death. “And also, it brought it back to the Arconia in a specific, interesting way that I immediately started tethering out thoughts and ideas about. And we hadn’t done a beloved character as someone in the crosshairs potentially. So that felt new.”

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Martin and Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Nanjiani most recently earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee in the Hulu limited series “Welcome to Chippendales.” He also lent his voice to Universal Pictures’ “Migration” animated comedy feature.

The “Eternals” and “Silicon Valley” actor will next appear in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” alongside returning cast members Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon on March 29. He will next shoot the new James L. Brooks film “Ella McCay” with costars Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Albert Brooks this spring.

All three seasons of “Only Murders in the Building” are available to stream on Hulu, while Season 1 aired on ABC in January.