Molly Shannon Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4

Molly Shannon is joining the highly-anticipated fourth season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” in a recurring role.

Shannon will play a high powered Los Angeles businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York.

The comedy series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, respectively, saw its third season end with the murder of Charles’ stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

In an interview with TheWrap in October, showrunner John Hoffman suggested that the production team was considering bringing the show to L.A. in Season 4, given Pataki’s ties to the city.

“The L.A. touchstone was intentional and how we might be able to see that I don’t know yet, but there might be a way that would be exciting. I don’t have a plan yet though,” Hoffman said at the time.

Shannon spent six seasons on “Saturday Night Live,” which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2000 for “Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program.” Additionally, she won the 2017 Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Other People,” written and directed by Chris Kelly.

Most recently, Shannon starred opposite Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in Zach Braff’s “A Good Person.”Other recent film credits include Tamara Jenkins’ Netflix film “Private Life” alongside Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn, the Sundance favorite “Wild Nights with Emily,” the Academy Award-nominated film “Promising Young Woman” opposite Carey Mulligan and “The Little Hours” with Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Aubrey Plaza, and John C. Reilly.

As for television, Shannon starred in Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s “The Other Two” for Max as Pat Dubek, which earned her a nomination for supporting acctress at the 2021 Critics’Choice Awards. She also starred in Showtime’s “I Love That For You,” which earned her a nomination in the supporting television actor category at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Additional television credits include the popular HBO limited series “The White Lotus” and comedy series “Divorce” opposite Sarah Jessica Parker; a recurring role on NBC’s “Will & Grace,” for which she received her second Primetime Emmy nominations, the Netflix miniseries “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Seinfeld,” “Sex and the City,” and guest arcs on HBO’s “Getting On,” and “Enlightened” for which she received her third Emmy nomination.

“Only Murders in the Building” is written and co-created by Martin and Hoffman, who executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.